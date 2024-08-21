Angel Reese, Kysre Gondrezick tease boyfriend dating rumors
Kysre Gondrezick continues to live her best life with her rumored boyfriend, Jaylen Brown. The WNBA free agent posted a carousel of photos on Instagram today, showing off some lavish adventures.
In the photos, Gondrezick and Brown take a first-class Emirates flight to Dubai, where it appears they did some shopping. She also flaunts a Chanel purse and shows off some shopping bags from Louis Vuitton and Bottega Veneta.
It looks like they also enjoyed gorgeous views of the water, and fine dining, as evidenced by a photo of Gondrezick in a restaurant, near a clear wine cellar.
And for dessert, a cake with the Boston Celtics shooting guard’s face.
Gondrezick and Brown have neither confirmed or denied rumors of their relationship, but they sure have been spending a lot of time together this past summer.
Back in July, the two attended the ESPY Awards together, looking extra fly in red carpet photos. The rumored couple made a courtside appearance later that month at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics Vegas Summer League game, with Gondrezick’s bestie Angel Reese by their side.
Never missing an opportunity to hype Gondrezick up, Reese, who is currently linked to Jalen Duren of the Detroit Pistons, seemingly confirmed Gondrezick and Brown’s relationship in the comments, slyly writing “We love our J’s,” featuring an emoji holding up the universal signal to keep things under wraps.
But no matter who she’s dating, we know that for Gondrezick, her besties always take priority.
