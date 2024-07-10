Inside The Celtics

Jayson Tatum Cried Upon Learning He's NBA2K25 Cover Athlete: 'Experiencing Those Things in Real-Time'

Bobby Krivitsky

Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) holds the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy after their win against the Dallas Mavericks after game five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Elsa/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) holds the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after their win against the Dallas Mavericks after game five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Elsa/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports
The summer of Tatum continues.

Less than a month ago, Jayson Tatum reached the NBA summit, lifting the Larry O'Brien Trophy for the first time. On the heels of doing so, he signed the most lucrative player contract in league history, a five-year supermax extension worth a projected $314 million.

The five-time All-Star, who's in Las Vegas for Team USA training camp in preparation for a run at a second gold medal, will grace the cover of NBA 2K25. He is also a dual-cover athlete for the NBA 2K25 All-Star Edition, sharing the honor with Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson.

In an appearance on The Old Man and The Three, Tatum shared how he learned he would be this year's NBA 2K cover athlete and that he got emotional upon finding out.

"Because I feel like I'm very blessed and fortunate that when I was younger, I had so many dreams, and goals, and things I wanted to check off," said the three-time All-NBA First Team selection. "I'm experiencing those things in real-time."

All editions of NBA 2K25 are available for pre-order and will be released worldwide on Sep. 6. 

Bobby Krivitsky's experiences include covering the NBA as a credentialed reporter for Basketball Insiders. He's also a national sports talk host for SportsMap Radio, a network airing on 96 radio stations throughout the country. Additionally, he was a major-market host, update anchor, and producer for IMG Audio, and he worked for Bleacher Report as an NFL and NBA columnist.

