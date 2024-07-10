Jayson Tatum Cried Upon Learning He's NBA2K25 Cover Athlete: 'Experiencing Those Things in Real-Time'
The summer of Tatum continues.
Less than a month ago, Jayson Tatum reached the NBA summit, lifting the Larry O'Brien Trophy for the first time. On the heels of doing so, he signed the most lucrative player contract in league history, a five-year supermax extension worth a projected $314 million.
The five-time All-Star, who's in Las Vegas for Team USA training camp in preparation for a run at a second gold medal, will grace the cover of NBA 2K25. He is also a dual-cover athlete for the NBA 2K25 All-Star Edition, sharing the honor with Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson.
In an appearance on The Old Man and The Three, Tatum shared how he learned he would be this year's NBA 2K cover athlete and that he got emotional upon finding out.
"Because I feel like I'm very blessed and fortunate that when I was younger, I had so many dreams, and goals, and things I wanted to check off," said the three-time All-NBA First Team selection. "I'm experiencing those things in real-time."
All editions of NBA 2K25 are available for pre-order and will be released worldwide on Sep. 6.
Further Reading
Baylor Scheierman Surprised He Fell to Pick 30, Excited to Join Celtics
Jayson Tatum Wants to be in Boston His Entire Career
Celtics Rookie Anton Watson Shares Brad Stevens' Message to Him
Celtics' Coaching Staff Changes Match Theme of Boston's Offseason
Celtics Roster, Salary Cap Breakdown After Whirlwind Start to Free Agency
New Details about Plan to Sell Majority Stake in Celtics Revealed
Brad Stevens Shares His Outlook on Celtics' Draft Picks
Baylor Scheierman Shares Celtics' Feedback Before Drafting Him
Al Horford, Raising Cane's, and a Region that Loves Him
On Derrick White and the Fuel for Unprecedented Journey to NBA's Best Role Player