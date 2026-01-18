Josh Allen’s sister Makenna rips refs, NFL after Bills’ heartbreaking loss to Broncos
This was supposed to be the season for Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. It was all set up perfectly with no Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, no Joe Burrows and the Cincinnati Bengals, and no Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens in their way.
Then, they lost in overtime at the Denver Broncos, 33-30, and this consequential interception has been debated over and over again.
RELATED: Josh Allen's mom Lavonne turns heads in Bills furry-blue fit at Broncos game
Bills Mafia couldn’t believe it. This image seemed to confirm a catch that would’ve set up the game-winning field goal attempt.
After the game referee Carl Cheffers explained the call to reporters:
"The receiver has to complete the process of a catch. He was going to the ground as part of the process of the catch and he lost possession of the ball when he hit the ground. The defender gained possession of it at that point. The defender is the one that completed the process of the catch, so the defender was awarded the ball."
RELATED: Josh Allen shares sweet moment with Peyton Manning's son for Bills-Broncos
Tell that to Makenna Allen, Josh’s younger sister who blasted the refs and league:
“Such BS… do better NFL.”
Her brother took the loss particularly hard and was in tears at the postgame press conference blaming himself.
Maybe they refs did let him down, but he also had four turnovers including the controversial one and the team five. You can’t win playoff games with that amount of turnovers.
It’s the seventh playoff loss for Allen in his eight seasons with the team. He’s oh-so-close to getting the team back to the Super Bowl, but these heartbreaking defeats are now common.
Maybe next year the Allens will be celebrating in their fire Bills fits instead.
They’d rather be heading to the winner of the Houston Texans and New England Patriots game today is where.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Hoos-that?: Fernando Mendoza’s aunt turns heads during Indiana’s big CFP win
Queen of the North: Drake Maye’s wife Ann causes stir in wild sparkly pants for playoffs
Secret lover: Aaron Rodgers makes rare comment on mystery wife Brittani after loss
Da Bears: Caleb Williams’ ex Alina turns heads in Bears-colors fit for Packers game
Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.