Josh Allen’s sister Makenna rips refs, NFL after Bills’ heartbreaking loss to Broncos

This was supposed to be the season for Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. It was all set up perfectly with no Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, no Joe Burrows and the Cincinnati Bengals, and no Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens in their way.

Then, they lost in overtime at the Denver Broncos, 33-30, and this consequential interception has been debated over and over again.

“He’s down but he’s not down”



And the officials call it an interception.

What do yall think of this Buffalo bills and Denver Broncos call? pic.twitter.com/UasP0R29UX — Scott kilian (@Scottiekil21) January 18, 2026

Bills Mafia couldn’t believe it. This image seemed to confirm a catch that would’ve set up the game-winning field goal attempt.

This was an interception for the Broncos.



Photo grab courtesy of @ms33523 #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/4UizlI4ffm — Ajay Cybulski (@AjayCybulski) January 18, 2026

After the game referee Carl Cheffers explained the call to reporters:

"The receiver has to complete the process of a catch. He was going to the ground as part of the process of the catch and he lost possession of the ball when he hit the ground. The defender gained possession of it at that point. The defender is the one that completed the process of the catch, so the defender was awarded the ball."

Tell that to Makenna Allen, Josh’s younger sister who blasted the refs and league:

“Such BS… do better NFL.”

Makenna Allen/Instagram

Her brother took the loss particularly hard and was in tears at the postgame press conference blaming himself.

#Bills QB Josh Allen shows up to his postgame press conference with tears in his eyes:



"I let my teammates down tonight. ... It's been a long season. Hate how it ended. t is gonna stick with me for a long time. Can't win with 5 turnovers."



(🎥 @WKBW) pic.twitter.com/LQZKyx8R1g — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 18, 2026

Maybe they refs did let him down, but he also had four turnovers including the controversial one and the team five. You can’t win playoff games with that amount of turnovers.

It’s the seventh playoff loss for Allen in his eight seasons with the team. He’s oh-so-close to getting the team back to the Super Bowl, but these heartbreaking defeats are now common.

Maybe next year the Allens will be celebrating in their fire Bills fits instead.

Nicala, Lavonne, Makenna | Makenna Allen/Instagram

They’d rather be heading to the winner of the Houston Texans and New England Patriots game today is where.

