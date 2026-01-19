Sean McDermott’s wife Jamie in spotlight after shocking Bills firing news

The Buffalo Bills lost another heartbreaking playoff for the seventh consecutive season under quarterback Josh Allen and head coach Sean McDermott. While it felt like they were on the doorstep of a Super Bowl so many times, the team is moving on from McDermott after nine seasons.

The latest loss saw the team nearly overcome five turnovers, but lose a heartbreaker to the Denver Broncos in the divisional round with a controversial interception being the key play. After the game, the 51-year-old McDermott said, “I’m standing up for Buffalo…”

"I'm standing up for Buffalo. ... What went on is not how it should go down."



Bills head coach Sean McDermott on the interception call in OT. pic.twitter.com/8WzyZHMAg7 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 18, 2026

RELATED: Josh Allen’s sister Makenna rips refs, NFL after Bills’ heartbreaking loss to Broncos

The team didn’t stand up for him anymore, however, and they’ll now have to replace a coach with 98 wins and 50 losses, and an 8-8 postseason record.

Sean McDermott and Josh Allen couldn’t make it work for a Super Bowl in Buffalo. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

As a result of the shocking his, his wife Jamie McDermott has been thrust into the spotlight as well.

So, who is Jamie McDermott?

RELATED: Josh Allen's mom Lavonne turns heads in Bills furry-blue fit at Broncos game

Who Is Buffalo Bills Coach Sean McDermott’s Wife? All About Jamie McDermott https://t.co/XxtZASl55q — People (@people) January 17, 2026

They were college sweethearts

Sean and Jamie met at as students at William & Mary where they shared common interests in sports and academics.

They have three kids together

The couple welcomed three kids with eldest daughter, Maddie, who was 8 when her dad started with the Bills in 2017, while son Gavin was 6 and Kelly, their youngest, was just a baby.

In a 2022 interview, he said about his kids: "They make fun of me ... my mannerisms on the sideline," he said, laughing. "The clapping, the intensity, I guess. But they see it at home too, believe me."

Sean McDermott is in Pittsburgh today at the Pirates game with his son. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/fB8JyaRjyf — Douglas Masters 🦬 🏈 (@FlyBabyDoug) May 24, 2025

They live in Western New York

They’ve embraced Buffalo and love living there. That may be soon changing as the coach is available for other teams.

She’s an advocate for skin cancer awareness and food allergies

Along with Sean, they’ve been a champion in the Buffalo community with their philanthropic endeavors.

Two of their children suffer from food allergies as he detailed here:

“We’ve experienced firsthand having to use the EpiPen when foods that my daughter is allergic to have been consumed, and it’s not fun, I can promise you that,” he told the Buffalo Bills blog in August 2021.

Sean has struggled with skin cancer for years and has been a big advocate for awareness. He talked about it this offseason in HBO’s “Hard Knocks”.

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Hoos-that?: Fernando Mendoza’s aunt turns heads during Indiana’s big CFP win

Queen of the North: Drake Maye’s wife Ann causes stir in wild sparkly pants for playoffs

Secret lover: Aaron Rodgers makes rare comment on mystery wife Brittani after loss

Da Bears: Caleb Williams’ ex Alina turns heads in Bears-colors fit for Packers game

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama