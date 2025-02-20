Johnny Gaudreau's wife Meredith's emotional reaction to USA 4 Nations Final tribute
Throughout the 4 Nations Face-Off, Team USA has been honoring late NHL star Johnny Gaudreau, who was killed along with his brother Matthew after being struck by a drunk driver while cycling in August 2024.
Team USA has honored Gaudreau by displaying his No. 13 jersey in the locker room throughout the tournament, and his wife Meredith is now responding to the emotional tribute.
Ahead of the 4 Nations final against arch-rival Canada, Meredith penned a heartfelt reaction to a photo from SportsNet's Instagram showing Johnny's jersey on display.
MORE: Sidney Crosby's sister Taylor sends touching video to Team Canada star at 4 Nations
"Forever," she wrote with a white heart emoji. "
She also shared a photo from the NHLPA which read "Everything for Johnny."
"These little captions ❤️," she added. "U deserve it all Reggie. So proud of you. Ur impact amazes me every single day, but it does not surprise me. I always knew how perfect you were. Luckiest girl in the world"
It's going to be an emotional night.
MORE: Charlie McAvoy’s wife Kiley swoons over custom jacket ahead of 4 Nations Final
The United States and Canada hosted the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off which also included Finland and Sweden. The tournament began with a round-robin format, followed by a one-game final between the top two teams.
Games were played at the TD Garden in Boston and the Bell Centre in Montreal.
The 4 Nations Face-Off officially kicked off on Wednesday, February 12, and runs through Thursday, February 20, when the host nations, Canada and the United States, go head-to-head at the TD Garden. Team USA won the first meeting between the two nations, 3-1.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Get out!: Eagles CB Cooper DeJean ruins gf’s Steph Wilfawn’s perfect glam prep
NBA All-Star winner: Cameron Brink slays blue miniskirt, matching crop top courtside
Still starring: Livvy Dunne flexes sparkly LSU leotard stunners despite benching
In the spotlight: Bronny James’ Parker Whitfield shares rare selfie on date night
Legacy always: Vanessa Bryant unveils shimmering triple-black Kobe kicks that rock