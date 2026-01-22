Caleb Williams’ Rumored New Girlfriend Is shockingly Dating Packers Star

Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears lost a heartbreaker to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round of the playoffs. Did his previously rumored girlfriend Ash (Ashaley) Kaashh break the hearts of Chicago fans by dating a Green Bay Packers star instead? It appears so.

Fans had put together some clues starting in December and believed the 24-year-old superstar quarterback Williams was dating the influencer and model.

Caleb Williams toyed with the Packers twice this season including the playoffs. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Ashaley was spotted previously at a Bears-Packers game in this elite fur coat fit.

RELATED: Caleb Williams Shares Emotional Note to Bears Fans Embracing New Nickname

And she made the Bear claw hand gesture as if she was rooting for Chicago.

Ashaley celebrated her birthday in a tropical paradise

The dating rumors cooled off after the influencer jetted out of the Chicago cold while Williams and the Bears played this past weekend while she was posting all kinds of warm-weather pictures.

Ash Kaashh/Instagram

And this one enjoying herself with friends.

Ash Kaashh/Instagram

RELATED: Caleb Williams squashes Lil Wayne feud with sly Bears burn for famous Packers fan

Her new man revealed to be a Packer

Apparently, she wasn’t alone on the trip when it comes to a male companion as she appeared on Packers running back Josh Jacobs’ Snapchat holding hands on a lover’s stroll on the beach.

Ash Kaash and Packers RB Josh Jacobs are reportedly dating pic.twitter.com/bAgH85g1be — StunPlay (@604town) January 22, 2026

Another fan did research and matched up the back tattoo on her with the woman in the video.

After some thorough research I have concluded that Josh and ash kaashh are dating, earlier today he posted a video on his Snapchat of him walking with a mystery girl on the beach and I thought she looked familiar so I did some research and connected the dots. pic.twitter.com/6JnTj3aoIZ — Booga6258 (@booga6258) January 21, 2026

When you slow down Jacob’s video, it clearly is her. He also posted the heart hands emoji 🫶🏽 on it.

Josh Jacobs/Snapchat

Jacobs, who has kept is dating life very secret until now, is 27 while Ashaley is 28.

So there you have it, the Bears took another L this week. Lil Wayne can fire back with that ammo next time.

At least Caleb can brag that he beat Jacobs and the Packers twice this season including knocking them out of the playoffs during the Wild Card Round.

NFL Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Hoos-that?: Fernando Mendoza’s aunt turns heads during Indiana’s big CFP win

Queen of the North: Drake Maye’s wife Ann causes stir in wild sparkly pants for playoffs

Secret lover: Aaron Rodgers makes rare comment on mystery wife Brittani after loss

Da Bears: Caleb Williams’ ex Alina turns heads in Bears-colors fit for Packers game

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama