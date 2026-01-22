Caleb Williams’ Rumored New Girlfriend Is shockingly Dating Packers Star
Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears lost a heartbreaker to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round of the playoffs. Did his previously rumored girlfriend Ash (Ashaley) Kaashh break the hearts of Chicago fans by dating a Green Bay Packers star instead? It appears so.
Fans had put together some clues starting in December and believed the 24-year-old superstar quarterback Williams was dating the influencer and model.
Ashaley was spotted previously at a Bears-Packers game in this elite fur coat fit.
And she made the Bear claw hand gesture as if she was rooting for Chicago.
Ashaley celebrated her birthday in a tropical paradise
The dating rumors cooled off after the influencer jetted out of the Chicago cold while Williams and the Bears played this past weekend while she was posting all kinds of warm-weather pictures.
And this one enjoying herself with friends.
Her new man revealed to be a Packer
Apparently, she wasn’t alone on the trip when it comes to a male companion as she appeared on Packers running back Josh Jacobs’ Snapchat holding hands on a lover’s stroll on the beach.
Another fan did research and matched up the back tattoo on her with the woman in the video.
When you slow down Jacob’s video, it clearly is her. He also posted the heart hands emoji 🫶🏽 on it.
Jacobs, who has kept is dating life very secret until now, is 27 while Ashaley is 28.
So there you have it, the Bears took another L this week. Lil Wayne can fire back with that ammo next time.
At least Caleb can brag that he beat Jacobs and the Packers twice this season including knocking them out of the playoffs during the Wild Card Round.
