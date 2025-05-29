Josh Allen carries Sean McDermott into top 5 of NFL's top QB-coach duos
The Buffalo Bills are one of the most consistent teams in the NFL right now, and have been since Sean McDermott took over as head coach in 2018.
They’ve had just one losing season under McDermott and have gone 86-45 overall with a 7-7 record in the playoffs. Buffalo is currently on a streak of five consecutive AFC East titles and remains a Super Bowl favorite in 2025.
MORE: PFF running back rankings are bad news for Bills' James Cook in salary dispute
As impressive as all that is, he’s still being carried by quarterback Josh Allen according to a recent SI.com QB-coach duo ranking. Matt Verderame has Buffalo fifth overall, but that’s with Allen as the No. 2 quarterback and McDermott as the No. 15 coach.
Verderame was high on praise for Allen, but said McDermott’s defense remains a concern.
”The Bills have the reigning MVP at quarterback and a coach who, for his conservative flaws, has guided Buffalo to five consecutive AFC East titles. Buffalo is a Super Bowl contender led by Allen, who last year reached his second AFC title game last year, amassing 4,262 total yards and 40 touchdowns. The offense should be high-powered once more despite not having a great receiver, while McDermott’s defense is the big question mark.”
Buffalo added a lot of talent on defense during free agency and the NFL draft. If McDermott is unable to get his team into the Super Bowl following those moves, his seat could become rather warm.
Allen, on the other hand, isn’t going anywhere.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —