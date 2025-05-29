Josh Allen throws 'pretty balls' to Bills' free-agent WR addition during OTAs
Buffalo Bills' wide receiver Elijah Moore caught his share of passes from NFL MVP Josh Allen during OTAs practice in Orchard Park, but the free-agent addition arguably learned just as much about his new quarterback when observing from the sideline.
Moore, the New York Jets' 2021 second-round draft pick, hasn't exactly experienced an environment like the one in Orchard Park over his first four NFL seasons.
Allen is unquestionably the best quarterback the wide receiver has had, and the Bills' overall situation is much more stable than Moore saw with the Jets and Cleveland Browns.
The 25-year-old Moore sounded somewhat awestruck in an interview shared by WGR 550 AM.
"When I wasn't in, I was just watching him, because obviously I'm on the other side of it now. I've been playing against him for going into four years now, and it just looked better now that he's on my side," said Moore. "The balls were pretty. The way that he practices, he jokes around, but at the same time, he's locked in."
Having yet to truly break out, the former No. 34 overall draft pick will have an opportunity to win the team's fifth WR roster spot. Moore, who was highly-coveted out of college due to game-breaking speed, caught 120 of 206 targets for 1,178 yards and three touchdowns over 34 games for the Browns.
"I work my ass off every single season. I just know that I'm the type of player that's going to show it. I just got to get in the right system," said Moore.
It's early, but it appears Moore may have found that system.
"It's just a great group, and I think catching passes by him [Allen] just make me feel good," said Moore.
