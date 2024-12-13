Josh Allen’s fiancée Hailee Steinfeld flexes iced ring in epic ‘twenty eight’ fit
Hailee Steinfeld had quite the 28th birthday and thanked everyone for all the birthday wishes with the biggest stunner of all: Her crazy “twenty eight” birthday fit.
The fiancée of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has had quite the last few weeks with the epic engagement news, and taking in a road NFL game in which she posed for a rare public photo with Allen, and then a birthday.
Allen sent her the most lovey dovey birthday message, while her brother Griffin Steinfeld sent her love with a picture of Hailee in a stunning fit. She even got a hilarious “puberty” post from her bff.
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld wows in ab-teasing midriff Bills fit with Josh Allen after Rams loss
Steinfeld took her Instagram to thank everyone, saying “twenty eight 💌 Thank you for all the birthday wishes!! I love you ❤️🎈.” She really thanked her fans with the ultimate fit drop in another sizzling look.
While she wore an icy ring in the photo, it’s not THE ring.
RELATED: Josh Allen's fiancée Hailee Steinfeld has preppy schoolgirl fit with high heels
Most importantly, she looks so happy, too.
The quarterback and the actress who is currently starring in Arcane and Hawkeye, have been romantically linked ever since they were first spotted together in New York City in May 2023, but weren’t official publicly until the quarterback made their relationship Instagram official in July 2024.
Happy birthday to Hailee Steinfeld and congratulations on the engagement. What an epic way to drop a birthday celebratory post for yourself and thank everyone.
