The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Josh Allen’s fiancée Hailee Steinfeld flexes iced ring in epic ‘twenty eight’ fit

The actress, singer, and Buffalo Bills WAG thanks everyone for her birthday wishes in a stunning post.

Matt Ryan

Jan. 7, 2024: Hailee Steinfeld attends the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles.
Jan. 7, 2024: Hailee Steinfeld attends the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles. / IMAGO / Newscom / AdMedia

Hailee Steinfeld had quite the 28th birthday and thanked everyone for all the birthday wishes with the biggest stunner of all: Her crazy “twenty eight” birthday fit.

The fiancée of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has had quite the last few weeks with the epic engagement news, and taking in a road NFL game in which she posed for a rare public photo with Allen, and then a birthday.

Allen sent her the most lovey dovey birthday message, while her brother Griffin Steinfeld sent her love with a picture of Hailee in a stunning fit. She even got a hilarious “puberty” post from her bff.

RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld wows in ab-teasing midriff Bills fit with Josh Allen after Rams loss

Steinfeld took her Instagram to thank everyone, saying “twenty eight 💌 Thank you for all the birthday wishes!! I love you ❤️🎈.” She really thanked her fans with the ultimate fit drop in another sizzling look.

Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld/Instagram

While she wore an icy ring in the photo, it’s not THE ring.

RELATED: Josh Allen's fiancée Hailee Steinfeld has preppy schoolgirl fit with high heels

Most importantly, she looks so happy, too.

The quarterback and the actress who is currently starring in Arcane and Hawkeye, have been romantically linked ever since they were first spotted together in New York City in May 2023, but weren’t official publicly until the quarterback made their relationship Instagram official in July 2024.

Happy birthday to Hailee Steinfeld and congratulations on the engagement. What an epic way to drop a birthday celebratory post for yourself and thank everyone.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Stephen A. who?: ESPN’s Molly Qerim rocks leather miniskirt, jacket from NYC streets

Josh Allen who?: Hailee Steinfeld wows in ab-teasing midriff Bills fit with her fiancé

Happy Bill-idays: 24-year-old girlfriend shares ‘naughty’ Christmas fit with Belichick

Shared love: Tom Brady, ex-wife Gisele celebrate their son Benjamin’s birthday

Desert diva: Angel Reese rides camel in Dubai hilariously wearing high-end fashion fit

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Home/Fashion