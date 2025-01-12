Hailee Steinfeld's custom Josh Allen jacket for Bills-Broncos game revealed
The Buffalo Bills take on the Denver Broncos in the wild card playoff round on Jan. 12. Bills star Josh Allen, who became the first quarterback in NFL history to record five consecutive seasons with at least 40 total touchdowns, looks to put on yet another MVP level performance on Sunday.
Cheering for the Bills at Highmark Stadium, Allen's fiancée, Hailee Steinfeld. The Oscar-nominated actress, dubbed the "new queen of Buffalo," tends to keep a low profile at games, however, her custom jacket for the Bills-Broncos showdown will definitely make Steinfeld stand out.
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld makes backup Bills QB's wife cry with perfect gift
While the 28-year-old quarterback gifted Steinfeld a custom "Mrs. Allen" jacket for Christmas, Steinfeld received a sick new coat for the playoffs.
Denim Designs by LV LLC revealed the jacket on Instagram before kickoff and wrote, "name a better way to rep your fiancé🫶🏼💙." A fan asked, "Omg for Hailee?!?? 😍😍😍," to which the designer replied, "🙊🙊🤩🤩."
Brooke Kromer, daughter of Bills offensive line coach Aaron Kromer commented, "In the words of Josh Allen 'F*** yeah, this is sick!!' 😍."
While fans have tried to catch a glimpse of the 28-year-old's engagement ring at games, she's managed to keep the diamond stunner away from the public eye since Allen proposed on Nov. 22.
The Bills quarterback is truly winning on and off the field season. Allen said of proposing to the "Pitch Perfect" star in issue No. 17 of Beau Society, Steinfeld's weekly newsletter, "It feels unbelievable to be engaged to someone who is so special and loving and caring and gorgeous and fun and happy."
