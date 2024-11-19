Josie Canseco flexes in black tights and sports bra in motivational new workout video
“Yeahhh, Josie!” It’s what Josie Canseco’s followers probably think every time they see one of her posts, but it’s also what her trainer could be heard saying in the background as the 28-year-old model finished up some leg lifts on an Instagram Story on Monday, November 18.
The daughter of MLB legend Jose Canseco shared a video of her Monday morning workout routine with her fitness instructor, celebrity trainer and Men’s Health cover model Girogio Merlino. Canseco, a model and animal rights activist, wore a simple white sports bra and black leggings, presumably from activewear brand Alo since she tagged them in the Story. She kneeled on a platform with strap weights on her ankles, and as Merlino counted her reps, Canseco worked her glutes with a tough-looking leg lift exercise. “Happy monday,” she wrote in the text overlay. Perhaps it’s easier to find that Monday gym motivation when you have a world-class trainer pushing you through your reps!
Clearly a fitness enthusiast, Canseco has been sharing snippets from her gym routine more frequently this fall. In late October, she shared a flawless gym selfie in a matching black sports bra and shorts set from Alo. Canseco celebrated her birthday at The Gentle Barn on November 6 alongside her dad Jose, sister Jessica Canseco, boyfriend Johnny Manziel, and other close friends.
