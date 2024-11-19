The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Josie Canseco flexes in black tights and sports bra in motivational new workout video

Sophie Hessekiel

Oakland Athletics former outfielder Jose Canseco prepares to throw the ceremonial first pitch before the game against the San Francisco Giants at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
Oakland Athletics former outfielder Jose Canseco prepares to throw the ceremonial first pitch before the game against the San Francisco Giants at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

“Yeahhh, Josie!” It’s what Josie Canseco’s followers probably think every time they see one of her posts, but it’s also what her trainer could be heard saying in the background as the 28-year-old model finished up some leg lifts on an Instagram Story on Monday, November 18.

The daughter of MLB legend Jose Canseco shared a video of her Monday morning workout routine with her fitness instructor, celebrity trainer and Men’s Health cover model Girogio Merlino. Canseco, a model and animal rights activist, wore a simple white sports bra and black leggings, presumably from activewear brand Alo since she tagged them in the Story. She kneeled on a platform with strap weights on her ankles, and as Merlino counted her reps, Canseco worked her glutes with a tough-looking leg lift exercise. “Happy monday,” she wrote in the text overlay. Perhaps it’s easier to find that Monday gym motivation when you have a world-class trainer pushing you through your reps!

Screenshot from Josie Canseco's Instagram
Screenshot from Josie Canseco's Instagram / Josie Canseco via Instagram

Clearly a fitness enthusiast, Canseco has been sharing snippets from her gym routine more frequently this fall. In late October, she shared a flawless gym selfie in a matching black sports bra and shorts set from Alo. Canseco celebrated her birthday at The Gentle Barn on November 6 alongside her dad Jose, sister Jessica Canseco, boyfriend Johnny Manziel, and other close friends.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Super fans: Russell Wilson’s wife Ciara stuns with GloRilla after Steelers win

Terrible… not: Livvy Dunne’s perfect Steelers fit outshines bf Paul Skenes at game

Oopsie: Britney Mahomes’ penalty-worthy playground fail with her kids

Hook ‘em: Loreal Sarkisian rocks leather and lace ‘game plan’ fit for Longhorns

Disappearing act: ESPN’s Molly Qerim’s fit goes missing in UFC 309 busy backdrop

Published |Modified
Sophie Hessekiel
SOPHIE HESSEKIEL

Home/Relationships