Deion Sanders’ massive 5000-acre Texas ranch has one really insane feature
Deion Sanders’ Texas ranch is even more baller with a crazy feature to it.
While the Colorado Buffaloes coach and NFL Hall of Famer recovers from a health scare — he just gave an encouraging update on Saturday — he’s enjoying time on his 5000-acre property where he was recently seen fishing with former Buffaloes star and current Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter.
It was also where his boys have their own sweet digs when they aren’t away in the NFL. Shedeur Sanders is a rookie quarterback with the Cleveland Browns, and Shilo Sanders is a defensive back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’s where Shedeur was seen doing his viral pool jump after being drafted. His other son Deion Sanders Jr. also spends a lot of time with dad there and his helping him get healthy.
With the place mostly to himself and Jr. right now, the 57-year-old Deion has plenty of room to roam, and if he needs to fill up his cars with gas, well, the home features it’s very own gas station.
When you have your own gas station, that’s next-level.
Sanders is on a five-year $29.5 million salary with Colorado after making $45 million as a player, plus has several current endorsements. He can afford a lot of property and a gas station.
