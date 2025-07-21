Deion Sanders has dad-daughter fishing bonding time looking healthy, happy
Deion Sanders is feeling better after a health scare, and is taking the time before football season to spend with family. Now at sons Shedeur and Shilo are off to NFL training camp, he is having dad-daughter time with their sister Shelomi.
The 57-year-old NFL Hall of Famer and current Colorado Buffaloes coach has faced health problems before with blood clots that cost him two toes on his left foot. He recently received a visit from Jacksonville Jaguars rookie and Colorado Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter where to two went fishing, and posted a positive health update walking with Shilo, and also with his new workout partner Shelomi.
RELATED: Bucs rookie Shilo Sanders makes fun of dad Deion over brother Shedeur’s draft slide
After attending Big 12 Media Day earlier in July, Deion has been chilling at his ridiculous 5000-acre Texas ranch with its own gas station that has plenty of fishing as Hunter showed. He went fishing again with Shelomi and shared some adorable pictures with his daughter.
Shelomi is a 21-year-old college basketball player who played at Jackson State when dad was there, and for Colorado. She’s currently with Alabama A&M where she comes off the bench and averaged 1.2 points per game.
Deion had Shelomi with his ex-wife Pilar Sanders, who he was with from 1999-2013. They also have Shedeur and Shilo together. He also has Deion Jr. and Deiondra with his first wife Carolyn Chambers.
Shelomi was there with mom, dad, and her brothers celebrating Sehdeur’s draft moment.
Wtih Shedeur with the Cleveland Browns and Shilo with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers right now for camp, it’s a perfect time to enjoy some father-daughter bonding moments, and to catch some fish.
