Kate Martin's girlfriend Claire Gransee 'exposes' WNBA star during ESPN interview
The WNBA held its expansion draft on Friday evening with the Golden State Valkyries announcing its first group of players for their inaugural season. One of the players selected was Kate Martin, a fan-favorite rookie for the Las Vegas Aces.
Aces fans fell in love with Martin as soon as she touched down in Sin City, but now she is off to the Bay Area for the next chapter of her career.
After the news, Martin appeared on ESPN for an interview to share her thoughts on the big move.
During her interview, Martin had a blank wall behind her, but a video from her girlfriend Claire Gransee painted the hilarious, full picture of the setting she was making the video call from.
Gransee's video showed Martin sitting in the back of the room while ESPN was airing on the television across the room. It was truly an ineption-like moment.
"Let my girl get traded in peace," the caption for the video read.
Kate Martin is just a regular, smegular person, so it's easy to see why she was welcomed by the Las Vegas fan base with open arms. And you can expect much of the same with the new fans in Golden State.
Martin averaged just two points per game during her rookie campaign in limited minutes, but she will have an opportunity to make her presence felt on a team that isn't back-to-back WNBA champions or a roster full of All-Star talent.
It's going to be fun to watch the next chapter of Martin's career.
