Kate Martin's gf Claire Gransee enjoys wine & Unrivaled as Laces star balls

Claire Gransee, the girlfriend of WNBA and Unrivaled star Kate Martin was enjoying a relaxing night in Miami while the Laces star took the court.

Josh Sanchez

Las Vegas Aces guard Kate Martin and Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, both former Iowa Hawkeyes, reunite during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Las Vegas Aces.
Las Vegas Aces guard Kate Martin and Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, both former Iowa Hawkeyes, reunite during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Las Vegas Aces. / IndyStar-Imagn Images
WNBA fan favorite Kate Martin is getting used to life away from the Las Vegas Aces and she is finding her footing in the new Unrivaled 3x3 women's basketball league in Miami, Florida.

Martin plays for Laces BC with former Aces teammates Jackie Young and Tiffany Hayes and is coming into her own.

On Monday, the former Iowa Hawkeyes star shined with 10 points, four rebounds, three assists, and three steals as the Laces advanced to 2-0. In the team's season-opener, Martin recorded a double-double.

Proudly watching Martin from the stands was her longtime girlfriend Claire Gransee.

Claire was enjoying "yapping & wining" in the stands as she cheered on Money Martin and her squad.

Up next for Laces BC and Martin are Week 2 showdowns against Vinyl BC and Rose BC on Friday, January 24, and Monday, January 27, respectively.

After last season, Martin was selected by the WNBA expansion team, the Golden State Valkyries, in the expansion draft.

Martin averaged just two points per game during her rookie campaign in limited minutes, but she will have an opportunity to make her presence felt on a team that isn't a WNBA powerhouse or a roster full of All-Star talent. with the Valkyrie.

It's going to be fun to watch the next chapter of Martin's career.

JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

