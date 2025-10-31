The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole turns heads recreating Toni Braxton iconic fit

The viral ex-girlfriend of the Kansas City Chiefs star throws it back to 2000 and wins Halloween.

Matt Ryan

Jul 18, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole arrive for the 2018 ESPYS at Microsoft Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
While Travis Kelce’s current relationship is the center of attention with Taylor Swift, the Kansas City Chiefs star’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole certainly turned heads on Halloween.

Nicole and Kelce dated on and off from 2017-2022, and their breakup was particularly hard on Nicole.

Travis Kelce & Kayla Nicole at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Sports Awards
Nicole has been in the spotlight since recently, wowing during Super Bowl week with her fit before Kelce and the Chiefs were denied a three-peat by the Philadelphia Eagles and then celebrating the Eagles’ win showering in confetti. She also rocked her workout like nothing happened after the Kelce-Swift engagement news.

The 33-year-old also became a champion of her own when she survived the reality show, "Special Forces: The World's Toughest Test," as only two of 16 contestants to successfully conquer all of the military tests.

Now, she conquered Halloween throwing it back to Toni Braxton’s “He Wasn’t Man Enough” video from 2000 in a sheer dress.

She pulled it off perfectly.

Was the choice with the lyrics “He wasn't man enough for me” also a dig at Kelce?

Whether or not it was, the influencer Nicole certainly turned heads on Halloween with her Toni Braxton impersonation complete with the video.

Kayla Nicole, Unrivaled, WNBA
Unrivaled / Instagram

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

