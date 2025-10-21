Travis Kelce brings little boy to tears with Taylor Swift amid 1587 Prime backlash
Has a 4-3 team ever been more scary than the Kansas City Chiefs?
After a dominating victory against their bitter AFC West rival Las Vegas Raiders, 31-0, Travis Kelce and his global icon fiancée Taylor Swift decided to celebrate at his newly opened steak joint, 1587 Prime.
Instead of going to a private room, especially given Swift has tried to keep a lower profile at Chiefs games, the three-time Super Bowl champion and "The Life of a Showgirl" No. 1 hit-making machine decided to eat at a normal table along with all of the customers enjoying their meals.
One lucky family with their three sons, thanks to dad rocking a Kelce jersey, were given the surprise of a lifetime when the ten-time Pro Bowler came up to their table to greet everyone and thank them for coming.
Kelce, who owns 1587 Prime with his Chiefs bestie Patrick Mahomes and and the restaurant group Noble 33, admired their cookie order, saying he was going to eat some of them himself too, and walked away telling pops, "Appreciate you rocking the 87."
The video was also shared by the official Kelce Brothers Instagram account, and the timing might have to do with the recent backlash of the prices and food quality at 1587 Prime on reddit, influencer posts, and a couple of first-person media reviews.
As you can see in the video below, mom and one of the sons especially, are overcome with emotion, as the little boy can't hold back his tears.
The user Allison, who shared the video in an Instagram Reels post, who we presume is mom, wrote, "So a thing happened last night….which I can’t actually believe happened! Whilst in Kansas City we went for dinner and just happened to bump into Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 🫶🏻❤️💛🤍 What a night! What an experience. My 3 boys and I feel incredibly lucky and truly blessed! All thanks to some friendship bracelets 🫶🏻🫶🏻"
No Allison, we're glad you're a Swiftie, but the seven-time All-Pro selection came up to your table because of your husband's sweet Kelce jersey, not the Swiftie staples around your wrist.
It's a sweet moment from Kelce, 36, to great fans like that and give those boys an experience they'll never forget. Mom and dad too!
As far as the criticism of 1587 Prime, it's a steakhouse. Prices are always going to be high, like any steak joint anywhere in the country. The quality of the food will eventually be up to the customers to decide after the celebrity factor wears off.
But hey, a surprise hello from Kelce can't hurt!
