The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Travis Kelce brings little boy to tears with Taylor Swift amid 1587 Prime backlash

An unsuspecting family was greeted with the surprise of a lifetime after the Kansas City Chiefs game eating at his steak joint.

Matthew Graham

Oct. 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) during the second half against the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Oct. 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) during the second half against the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Has a 4-3 team ever been more scary than the Kansas City Chiefs?

After a dominating victory against their bitter AFC West rival Las Vegas Raiders, 31-0, Travis Kelce and his global icon fiancée Taylor Swift decided to celebrate at his newly opened steak joint, 1587 Prime.

RELATED: Taylor Swift’s stealth Chiefs game-day fit revealed while hanging on Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift
Jan. 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) react after the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Instead of going to a private room, especially given Swift has tried to keep a lower profile at Chiefs games, the three-time Super Bowl champion and "The Life of a Showgirl" No. 1 hit-making machine decided to eat at a normal table along with all of the customers enjoying their meals.

One lucky family with their three sons, thanks to dad rocking a Kelce jersey, were given the surprise of a lifetime when the ten-time Pro Bowler came up to their table to greet everyone and thank them for coming.

RELATED: Here's how much it costs to dine at Travis Kelce's steakhouse 1587 Prime

Travis Kelce
Oct. 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) warms up prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Kelce, who owns 1587 Prime with his Chiefs bestie Patrick Mahomes and and the restaurant group Noble 33, admired their cookie order, saying he was going to eat some of them himself too, and walked away telling pops, "Appreciate you rocking the 87."

The video was also shared by the official Kelce Brothers Instagram account, and the timing might have to do with the recent backlash of the prices and food quality at 1587 Prime on reddit, influencer posts, and a couple of first-person media reviews.

RELATED: Taylor Swift’s new ‘Wood’ track about Travis Kelce causes controversy

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce
Dec. 25, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (left) and tight end Travis Kelce (right) open their Netflix Christmas GameDay cake after the Chiefs defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

As you can see in the video below, mom and one of the sons especially, are overcome with emotion, as the little boy can't hold back his tears.

The user Allison, who shared the video in an Instagram Reels post, who we presume is mom, wrote, "So a thing happened last night….which I can’t actually believe happened! Whilst in Kansas City we went for dinner and just happened to bump into Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 🫶🏻❤️💛🤍 What a night! What an experience. My 3 boys and I feel incredibly lucky and truly blessed! All thanks to some friendship bracelets 🫶🏻🫶🏻"

No Allison, we're glad you're a Swiftie, but the seven-time All-Pro selection came up to your table because of your husband's sweet Kelce jersey, not the Swiftie staples around your wrist.

It's a sweet moment from Kelce, 36, to great fans like that and give those boys an experience they'll never forget. Mom and dad too!

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announce their engagement that reportedly took place in the Kansas City Chiefs superstar's backyard. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

As far as the criticism of 1587 Prime, it's a steakhouse. Prices are always going to be high, like any steak joint anywhere in the country. The quality of the food will eventually be up to the customers to decide after the celebrity factor wears off.

But hey, a surprise hello from Kelce can't hurt!

Travis Kelce
Oct. 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) warms up prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky

E-strange: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar shows ex-husband Deion love in cooking fit

Finale: Penn State’s James Franklin shares emotional hug with daughters in last game

NYC queen: Jaxson Dart’s mom steals spotlight again in Giants fit after shocking win

MVP look: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has rare big smile with Dodgers WAGs before NLCS

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Business