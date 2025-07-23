Kevin Durant, Draymond Green reunite at NBA host Taylor Rooks’ wedding to mystery man
Taylor Rooks shared some amazing wedding photos from her star-studded event. She even brought together former Golden State Warriors teammates Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.
The 33-year-old Rooks who works as an NBA reporter for TNT, as well as a sideline reporter for Amazon’s Thursday Night Football, always slays with her fashion and her interviews like outshining the Lakers-Timberwolves matchup in a tiger-print fit, and her stunning pink look for a big NFL game.
While a lot of her private life has remained as such, Rooks shocked by dropping some stunning wedding photos to her mystery man.
Gathered there were other big names like Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro Saquon Barkley, Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star Donovan Mitchell with his new fiancée Coco Jones, and singer Jack Harlow.
This picture of KD and Dray, though, stood out with them posing in the same picture.
Green and Durant had a much-publicized beef that seemingly was a factor in Durant leaving the Warriors after winning two titles at Golden State. The former teammates had an on-court argument in 2018 after Green failed to get off a shot against the Los Angeles Clippers in a game that would spill over into the locker room. Durant would bolt to the Brooklyn Nets the following summer.
Now with the Houston Rockets, Durant and the Warriors Green maybe put it all behind them at the wedding.
Green seems to be doing that a lot lately with his basketball rivalaries as he was also just spotted getting rowdy with LeBron James at a Bad Bunny concert in Puerto Rico.
Nothing like concerts and weddings to put the past behind you.
