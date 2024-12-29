Ladd McConkey's fiancée Sydney Horne swoons over Chargers breakout WR
It has been an incredible start to Ladd McConkey's NFL career. The Los Angeles Chargers breakout wide receiver has been lighting up the stat sheet week in and week out, and quickly has become Justin Herbert's favorite target.
After winning two consecutive national championships with the Georgia Bulldogs, McConkey was drafted by Jim Harbaugh's Chargers in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft and has not disappointed.
During his rookie campaign, McConkey has recorded 1,054 yards and seven touchdowns on 77 receptions.
In the team's Week 17 blowout win over the New England Patriots, McConkey was targeted 10 times, hauling in 8 catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns. McConkey's fiancée Sydney Horne was loving every second of it.
Before the game, Sydney swooned over her fiancé, who had an adorable interaction with a fan in the pre-game tunnel by exchanging a little fist bump.
She also celebrated McConkey's accomplishment of breaking the 1,000-yard mark on the season.
If things weren't adorable enough, McConkey showed off his soft side during the game.
After one of his two touchdowns, McConkey found his aunt in the stands and called her down to the railing so he could hand her his touchdown ball.
You love to see it.
McConkey and Horne have known each other since fifth grade and began dating as teenagers. She was next to his side when he committed to the University of Georgia in 2020 and when he was drafted by the Chargers.
The couple got engaged on July 6, 2024.
As he continues his journey on the football field, she will continue to be by his side.
With the 40-7 shellacking of the Patriots on Saturday afternoon, the Chargers clinched a playoff berth. They will finish off the regular season on Sunday, January 5, on the road against the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders.
