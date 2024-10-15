The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Hanna Cavinder wows in Carson Beck ‘15’ Georgia Bulldogs crop top selfie

The Miami Hurricanes basketball twin shows off her stunning fit for her boyfriend’s game.

Matt Ryan

Haley Cavinder and Hanna Cavinder attend game four of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets.
Haley Cavinder and Hanna Cavinder attend game four of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Hanna Cavinder has been very busy this fall with football and her boyfriend.

Oh, and basketball, too. Hanna Cavinder is gearing up for her final season as a Miami Hurricanes player with her twin sister, Haley. They recently posed together in fun uniform photos. When Hanna isn’t practicing or looking glamorous on social media, she’s been traveling lately to watch her star boyfriend play football.

Hanna, 23, is dating Georgia Bulldogs star quarterback Carson Beck. She’s been spotted with his UGA cheerleader sister and mom at games, and taking smitten photos after the game with the QB.

Her latest gameday fit for last weekend’s 41-31 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs was pure fire. She wore a custom “15” crop top and jean shorts to the game, and captioned the photos on her twins Instagram account, “fall, friends, +football.”

Hanna Cavinder
Hanna Cavinder/Instagram
Hanna Cavinder (far left) with Kylie Beck (right)
Hanna Cavinder (far left) with Kylie Beck (right) / Hanna Cavinder/Instagram
Carson Beck and Hanna Cavinder
Carson Beck and Hanna Cavinder / Hanna Cavinder/Instagram

The couple has only officially been together since this summer. Dating rumors began when Hanna posted Beck on social media over the Fourth of July weekend. Beck confirmed the relationship in an interview with ESPN before the Georgia football opener, and the couple has gone Instagram official since.

Hanna even reps Beck when she can’t attend games.

Her sister Haley is also dating a football star. She’s together with Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson.

As basketball player Haley is queen. Haley, a guard, averaged 12.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.5 assists last season. Hanna, who is also a guard, played less with 3.8 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists.

Right now, it’s all about football, love and basketball for them.

Published
