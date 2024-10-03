Loreal Sarkisian goes makeup-free casual in Texas return after Paris trip
Loreal Sarkisian is back from an epic fashion trip to Europe and went makeup-free for the world to see.
Known as “The First Lady of Texas Longhorns Football” for her marriage to Texas coach Steve Sarkisian, Loreal is carving her own path in the fashion world. Recently, we’ve seen her in London and Paris crushing in outfits like this corset top and suit, and these insane jeweled platform heels and minidress combo.
Loreal was also the inspiration behind Steve’s viral pregame fit for the Longhorns’ big game against the Michigan Wolverines earlier in September.
Now back in the States, one of her first stops was to Viva Day Spa in Austin, Texas, for some “self care” with a facial treatment. She took to Instagram and showed the world she’s just as beautiful without makeup.
She’s rocking the short hair as well. Here’s another look:
Loreal admitted when she was younger she had facial acne for six months to a year. Well, that definitely cleared up nicely as this all-natural look proves.
Loreal, clearly is dedicated to her modeling and fashion career. She founded the XOLO Foundation to "redefine self-worth, respect, and empowerment, celebrating the inherent beauty within each individual."
She was a standout track and field star at North Carolina A&T, reaching the semifinals at the 2023 U.S. Olympic Trials and seventh at the 2009 NCAA Championships in hurdles. She was named MEAC Woman of the Year for her achievements in academics, athletics, service, and leadership. Not only that, Loreal was once an assistant track and field coach at USC.
Now that Loreal is back, will she attend the big Texas vs. Oklahoma game on October 12 in Dallas, or maybe the game of the year on October 19 in Austin vs. Georgia? If she does, she will no doubt be slaying with her fit game and radiant face.
