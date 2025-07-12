Klay Thompson confirms relationship with Megan Thee Stallion in new vacation photos
After internet speculation of a photo that rapper Megan Thee Stallion posted where what looked like Klay Thompson was in the background blew up social media, the Dallas Mavericks star confirmed their relationship with his own photos from his vacation.
The 35-year-old four-time NBA champ — all with the Golden State Warriors — and 30-year-old rapper whose real name is Megan Pete are very much together.
Thompson was most recently linked to actress and singer Coco Jones from 2021-2023 and before that actresses Laura Harrier and Eiza González, while Pete did date an NBA player before with Torrey Craig of the Chicago Bulls in 2024.
First, here’s the photo Pete posted on Instagram that created all the stir:
Then there was Klay’s vacation post from the Bahamas with what seemed like the average trip at first:
Within in it, however, are photos of Pete, and while he doesn’t show her face, it’s clearly the same hair from the bikini photo above and same colored nails.
Congrats to both the NBA star and the rapper on their new relationship that’s now been confirmed.
We can’t wait to see more of the couple and where this relationship goes.
