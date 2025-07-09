Stephen Curry's wife Ayesha rides mechanical bull in perfect Daisy Dukes fit for it
Ayesha Curry continues to crush her summer with or without her husband Stephen Curry. Now, the wife of the Golden State Warriors superstar combined a fire fit while riding a mechanical bull.
The 35-year-old Ayesha has enjoyed lots of family time with her husband and kids since the Warriors NBA season ended, including a picture showing just how tall Riley is now at the age of 12, and an adorable one of baby Cai and the kids with dad on Fourth of July with Steph in vacation mode.
She’s also been rocking some serious fashion lately like her cowboy top while upstaging Steph at a Benson Boone concert, and her “Guava Girl” green minidress most recently.
This time, she went barefoot in jean shorts and a white tank top while riding that bull.
She looked comfortable on that bull. Good balance definitely runs in the family.
Ayesha and Steph have been married since 2011 and have been together since teenagers in North Carolina. They now have four kids together with Riley, Ryan, 9, Canon 7, and Cai, 1.
Steph, meanwhile, is back home on solo dad duty taking Cai to a WNBA game where the little fan crushed a Warriors fit.
Good fashion also runs in the Curry fam.
