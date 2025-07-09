The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Megan Thee Stallion photo sparks Klay Thompson dating rumors blowing fans’ minds

A bikini post by the rapper features a man in it resembling the Dallas Mavericks star.

Matt Ryan

Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) reacts as fans cheer before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center.
Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) reacts as fans cheer before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Klay Thompson dating Megan Thee Stallion would definitely be newsworthy. Her viral post on Wednesday certainly sparked that conversation.

The 30-year-old rapper did date an NBA player before with Torrey Craig of the Chicago Bulls in 2024, confirming their relationship in a now-deleted TikTok video with the relationship ending earlier this year.

Megan Thee Stallion, Chicago Bulls jersey
If the rumors end up being true, the rapper will need a Mavs jersey. / Chicago Bulls/Instagram

RELATED: Mavericks star Klay Thompson chops off his hair, rocks stunning new look

The 35-year-old Dallas Mavericks star Thompson, who just finished his 12th NBA season and first without the Golden State Warriors after winning four titles in the Bay Area, was most recently linked to actress and singer Coco Jones from 2021-2023 and before that actresses Laura Harrier and Eiza González.

Here’s the original bikini photo from the rapper’s Instagram with the man resembling Thompson lounging by the pool in the background.

Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion/Instagram

Now, the guy is far away in the photo, but people of course blew it up and it looks like the NBA star.

RELATED: Stephen Curry's wife Ayesha rides mechanical bull in perfect Daisy Dukes fit for it

Let the rumors begin, and fans were blowing up social media after seeing this.

Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion/Instagram

That would be an epic match.

Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, does hang out with some ballers like when she was dancing seductively with Angel Reese for Halloween.

Fans can only hope to get to the bottom of this pool pic and fast.

Klay Thompso
David Butler II-Imagn Images

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

