Megan Thee Stallion photo sparks Klay Thompson dating rumors blowing fans’ minds
Klay Thompson dating Megan Thee Stallion would definitely be newsworthy. Her viral post on Wednesday certainly sparked that conversation.
The 30-year-old rapper did date an NBA player before with Torrey Craig of the Chicago Bulls in 2024, confirming their relationship in a now-deleted TikTok video with the relationship ending earlier this year.
RELATED: Mavericks star Klay Thompson chops off his hair, rocks stunning new look
The 35-year-old Dallas Mavericks star Thompson, who just finished his 12th NBA season and first without the Golden State Warriors after winning four titles in the Bay Area, was most recently linked to actress and singer Coco Jones from 2021-2023 and before that actresses Laura Harrier and Eiza González.
Here’s the original bikini photo from the rapper’s Instagram with the man resembling Thompson lounging by the pool in the background.
Now, the guy is far away in the photo, but people of course blew it up and it looks like the NBA star.
RELATED: Stephen Curry's wife Ayesha rides mechanical bull in perfect Daisy Dukes fit for it
Let the rumors begin, and fans were blowing up social media after seeing this.
That would be an epic match.
Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, does hang out with some ballers like when she was dancing seductively with Angel Reese for Halloween.
Fans can only hope to get to the bottom of this pool pic and fast.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
America!: Josh Allen’s wife Hailee Steinfeld crushes USA fit enjoying beach cocktail
No way: Russell Wilson loves Ciara’s gold ‘grillz’ making her look completely different
Eerie: Vanessa Bryant shows off rare picture of her sister Sophie, Kobe in bday shoutout
USWNT star gaga: Ben Shelton’s gf Trinity Rodman mocks her viral love stare
Lux no biggie: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal flexes casual Louis Vuitton fit to ‘recharge’