Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia has sweetest 4 words for her little sister Bianka

Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant’s middle daughter Bianka turned 9 years old on Friday, December 5. Big sister Natalia Bryant had the sweetest message for her.

Natalia just graduated from college at the University of Southern California where she had fun with her sisters talking about graduating in an adorable TikTok where they spoke Spanish.

When Natalia, 22, can she’s always hanging with mom with her younger sisters Bianka and Capri, 6.

We saw them together at a Los Angeles Dodgers game this season on Kobe Bryant Bobblehead Night where Bianka crushed her first pitch, and where the family posed together on the field afterward.

Aug 8, 2025;Vanessa Bryant, Bianka Bryant, Capri Bryant and Natalia Bryant pose for a photo before the game between Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

They also all just did an adorable Halloween together where they dressed up as Toy Story characters with Pau Gasol and his family.

Gasols and Bryants | Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

And then at Disneyland where mom stole the show in her leopard-print fit.

With her big 9th birthday, Natalia posted a bunch of sweet photos of Bianka.

Natalia Bryant/Instagram

And the two of them together.

Natalia Bryant/Instagram

It was this sweet four-word message that really stood out: “coolest kid I know!!”

Natalia Bryant/Instagram

It’s hard to believe Bianka is already nine years old. Happy Birthday, Bianka Bryant.

Bianka Bryant prepares to throw the first pitch before the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

