Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia has sweetest 4 words for her little sister Bianka
Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant’s middle daughter Bianka turned 9 years old on Friday, December 5. Big sister Natalia Bryant had the sweetest message for her.
Natalia just graduated from college at the University of Southern California where she had fun with her sisters talking about graduating in an adorable TikTok where they spoke Spanish.
When Natalia, 22, can she’s always hanging with mom with her younger sisters Bianka and Capri, 6.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant, daughter Natalia stun side-by-side in black and silver for good cause
We saw them together at a Los Angeles Dodgers game this season on Kobe Bryant Bobblehead Night where Bianka crushed her first pitch, and where the family posed together on the field afterward.
They also all just did an adorable Halloween together where they dressed up as Toy Story characters with Pau Gasol and his family.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant posts daughters going crazy after Shohei Ohtani’s 3rd homer
And then at Disneyland where mom stole the show in her leopard-print fit.
With her big 9th birthday, Natalia posted a bunch of sweet photos of Bianka.
And the two of them together.
It was this sweet four-word message that really stood out: “coolest kid I know!!”
It’s hard to believe Bianka is already nine years old. Happy Birthday, Bianka Bryant.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla stuns in denim-top Ole Miss fit amid LSU drama
Dynamic duo: Vanessa Bryant, daughter Natalia stun side-by-side in black and silver
Tear jerker: Notre Dame QB CJ Carr opens up about little brother’s tragic death
Internet scandal: Paige Spiranac cheating accusations, crying meltdown rock golf world
Plus won: Livvy Dunne shows off black stunner for Paul Skenes’ Cy Young Award bash
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.