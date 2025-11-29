Vanessa Bryant outshines Natalia, daughters in leopard-print fit for family photo
Vanessa Bryant took her girls to Disneyland where she stood out with her fit in a family photo.
It’s the latest in several adorable family moments of late like their Toy Story Halloween costumes matching Pau Gasol and his family, and Natalia and mom in head-turning looks for a good cause, and then at Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday bash with a James Bond theme as seen below.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant sends message to Stephen Curry wearing Kobe Proto 6 Nike kicks
Before that, she brought the two youngest girls in Bianka, 8, and Capri, 6, to see the Los Angeles Dodgers epic Game 4 of the NLCS where they were in awe on Shohei Ohtnai’s third home run with the perfect reactions.
The widow of Kobe Bryant also got into the holiday spirit early gifting the Gasols an awesome pair of Nike Kobe sneakers.
With the holidays around the corner, Vanessa took the girls to Disneyland — a place they love to be at — during Thanksgiving week. It was her leopard-print coat that stood out in this adorable photo with Natalia, 22, and Natalia’s sisters.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant celebrates Dodgers’ World Series win with Kobe post
Vanessa has shown she’s a rollercoaster girl before at Disney, riding with good friend Ciara.
She also rocked some Disney character-color Kobe sneakers before while at the park.
It was yet another adorable family moment for the Bryant family with many of them recently.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla stuns in denim-top Ole Miss fit amid LSU drama
Tear jerker: Notre Dame QB CJ Carr opens up about little brother’s tragic death
Internet scandal: Paige Spiranac cheating accusations, crying meltdown rock golf world
Plus won: Livvy Dunne shows off black stunner for Paul Skenes’ Cy Young Award bash