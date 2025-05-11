Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa has sweetest Mother’s Day weekend moments with daughters
Mother’s Day has to be such a tough day for Vanessa Bryant without Kobe Bryant and daughter Gigi there to celebrate with her. She had a special time with her oldest daughters on Saturday night to create some sweet memories for her.
Vanessa just celebrated what would’ve been Gigi’s 19th birthday on May 2with a tearjerking post on social media for her daughter who died with dad Kobe in the tragic helicopter crash in 2020, and also the perfect tribute launch of the Kobe 9 “Mambacita” sneakers that she gave in an elite box to friends.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant rocks next-level cowgirl fit for Beyoncé concert with daughters
She then celebrated her own 43rd birthday on May with an amazing throwback photo post from her oldest daughter Natalia, 22, and from friends like Ciara.
She’s also recently tlook in a Beyoncé concert in Los Angeles where she went twin cowgirl with Natalia, while sitting with the singer’s mother. On Mother’s Day weekend, Vanessa was back at the show with Natalia and this time daughter Bianka, 8, and showed off the sweetest mother-daughter moments with her.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant reveals unseen Nike Kobe 9 Elite High Protro sneakers
And Natalia was there as well to join in on the fun.
There wasn’t a sign in the video of her other daughter Capri, 5, there.
While it’s no doubt a painful day without Kobe and Gigi, Vanessa created some new adorable family moments she can treasure this Mother’s Day.
Happy Mother’s Day to Vanessa Bryant and all the moms out there.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
2-Fast 2-Furious: Danica Patrick’s F1 Miami all-white fit causes stir for on-air gig
Drama queen!: Jordan Chiles unrecognizable with new hair color at birthday party
Mom knows best: Livvy Dunne’s mom Kat steals spotlight in Derby side-by-side pic
Old man GOAT: Viral Tom Brady diss of Shedeur’s ridiculous $400k car resurfaces
Mrs. James FTW: LeBron’s wife Savannah steps out in bold fit while he’s injured