Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa has sweetest Mother’s Day weekend moments with daughters

The 43-year-old shares an adorable video taking in a Beyoncé concert with her daughters.

Matt Ryan

Vanessa Bryant and her family watch a women's basketball semifinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena.
Vanessa Bryant and her family watch a women's basketball semifinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Mother’s Day has to be such a tough day for Vanessa Bryant without Kobe Bryant and daughter Gigi there to celebrate with her. She had a special time with her oldest daughters on Saturday night to create some sweet memories for her.

Vanessa just celebrated what would’ve been Gigi’s 19th birthday on May 2with a tearjerking post on social media for her daughter who died with dad Kobe in the tragic helicopter crash in 2020, and also the perfect tribute launch of the Kobe 9 “Mambacita” sneakers that she gave in an elite box to friends.

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant rocks next-level cowgirl fit for Beyoncé concert with daughters

Natalia Bryant and Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa recently went to a USC women’s basketball game with Natalia. / USC Women’s Basketball/Instagram

She then celebrated her own 43rd birthday on May with an amazing throwback photo post from her oldest daughter Natalia, 22, and from friends like Ciara.

She’s also recently tlook in a Beyoncé concert in Los Angeles where she went twin cowgirl with Natalia, while sitting with the singer’s mother. On Mother’s Day weekend, Vanessa was back at the show with Natalia and this time daughter Bianka, 8, and showed off the sweetest mother-daughter moments with her.

Vanessa Bryant
Bianka Bryant with mom / Vanessa Bryant/Instagram
Bianka and Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram
Vanessa Bryant and Bianka
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant reveals unseen Nike Kobe 9 Elite High Protro sneakers

And Natalia was there as well to join in on the fun.

Natalia Bryant
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

There wasn’t a sign in the video of her other daughter Capri, 5, there.

While it’s no doubt a painful day without Kobe and Gigi, Vanessa created some new adorable family moments she can treasure this Mother’s Day.

Happy Mother’s Day to Vanessa Bryant and all the moms out there.

Vanessa Bryant with her daughters
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

