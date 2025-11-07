The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry has embarrassing sign at brother Knox’s football game

There was no confusion on the Ole Miss coach’s daughter’s loyalties for this one.

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin poses for a photo with his daughter Landry Kiffin prior to the game against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin poses for a photo with his daughter Landry Kiffin prior to the game against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry Kiffin definitely made it clear who she was rooting for this week: Brother Knox Kiffin and the Oxford High Chargers.

The daughter of the Ole Miss Rebels coach caused a stir when it was announced she was dating LSU Tigers star linebacker Whit Weeks during the week his team played her dad’s. Then she skipped not only one Ole Miss game, but a second where she was seen rocking a custom Weeks LSU fit in the stands.

While no doubt her loyalties are to Ole Miss as seen by her dance and hug with dad after it beat LSU, Landry’s made it very clear she was all team Knox and the Chargers on Thursday night under the lights. The 20-year-old Ole Miss student showed up to her brother’s game with a giant Knox head on a stick where he has some shiny grillz in.

The family passed it around, too:

It was the lucky sign charm, too, as Oxford High won their regional championship.

Lane and No. 7 Ole Miss play on Saturday at home vs. the Citadel Bulldogs in what on paper should be a tune-up game for the rest of their SEC schedule.

It was already a winning week of football in the Kiffin household, and another winning Landry moment cheering for another team.

