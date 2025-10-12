Lane Kiffin gets emotional Landry ditches Ole Miss for Whit Weeks' LSU game
Lane Kiffin is feeling great as his No. 4 Ole Miss Rebels remain undefeated and are in prime position for a spot in the College Football Playoff.
After a surviving a trap game against the Washington State Cougars, 24-21, Ole Miss heads to Athens next week to take on the No. 10 Georgia Bulldogs in an SEC showdown between the hedges.
In the mean time, his daughter Landry decided to ditch her dad for boyfriend Whit Weeks, the star linebacker for the No. 11 LSU Tigers, as they try to remain in the playoff hunt after losing to Ole Miss a couple of weeks ago, currently in a tight battle with the South Carolina Gamecocks as of this posting.
Dad Landry was a bit emotional seeing his oldest child and University of Mississippi student shown on-air for the LSU game, posting on his Instagram Stories many crying emojis.
Kiffin, 50, admitted that Landry dating Weeks, 20, might have bothered him when he was younger, but now, "I just embraced it, ran with it. And Whit's a great kid, a great family. So, I look at it as, hey look, how blessed are you that they're in a good relationship with great people."
Landry, also 20, only made it Instagram official with Weeks about a week before the Ole Miss-LSU tussle on Sept. 27, so Lane the father is probably still getting used to his oldest child being in a serious relationship with a rival.
Hopefully Lane the trolling Ole Miss head coach won't be too harsh.
