Lane Kiffin gets emotional Landry ditches Ole Miss for Whit Weeks' LSU game

Ole Miss is sitting pretty undefeated, but dad Lane Kiffin feels lonely as daughter Landry chose to attend boyfriend Whit Weeks' LSU game vs. South Carolina.

Matthew Graham

Sep 27, 2025; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin poses for a photo with his daughter Landry Kiffin prior to the game against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Sep 27, 2025; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin poses for a photo with his daughter Landry Kiffin prior to the game against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Lane Kiffin is feeling great as his No. 4 Ole Miss Rebels remain undefeated and are in prime position for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

After a surviving a trap game against the Washington State Cougars, 24-21, Ole Miss heads to Athens next week to take on the No. 10 Georgia Bulldogs in an SEC showdown between the hedges.

Lane Kiffin, Landry Kiffin
Sep 27, 2025; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin poses for a photo with his daughter Landry Kiffin prior to the game against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

In the mean time, his daughter Landry decided to ditch her dad for boyfriend Whit Weeks, the star linebacker for the No. 11 LSU Tigers, as they try to remain in the playoff hunt after losing to Ole Miss a couple of weeks ago, currently in a tight battle with the South Carolina Gamecocks as of this posting.

Landry Kiffin and Whit Weeks
Landry Kiffin/Instagram

Dad Landry was a bit emotional seeing his oldest child and University of Mississippi student shown on-air for the LSU game, posting on his Instagram Stories many crying emojis.

Lane Kiffin, Landry Kiffin
Lane Kiffin/Instagram

Kiffin, 50, admitted that Landry dating Weeks, 20, might have bothered him when he was younger, but now, "I just embraced it, ran with it. And Whit's a great kid, a great family. So, I look at it as, hey look, how blessed are you that they're in a good relationship with great people."

Landry Kiffin
Landry Kiffin/Instagram

Landry, also 20, only made it Instagram official with Weeks about a week before the Ole Miss-LSU tussle on Sept. 27, so Lane the father is probably still getting used to his oldest child being in a serious relationship with a rival.

Hopefully Lane the trolling Ole Miss head coach won't be too harsh.

Landry Kiffin
Landry Kiffin/Instagram

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

