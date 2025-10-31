Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry stuns in Harry Potter costume beside LSU bf Whit Weeks
While Landry Kiffin in an LSU Tigers fit is a spooky sight for dad Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels fans, she did slay her Harry Potter Halloween costume with her boyfriend and LSU star linebacker Whit Weeks.
The 20-year-old Ole Miss student and dad’s No. 1 fan caused a stir when she hard launched her relationship with Weeks the week LSU played at Ole Miss. She’d make waves with her custom Weeks fit, too, but altered it before the game while posing with dad before the Rebels’ big victory.
Landry then rocked another LSU fit looking sad in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, last week instead of going to the Ole Miss game at Oklahoma.
Now, she posed with Weeks for Halloween in Harry Potter costumes where Landry was Hermione Granger in her Gryffindor school uniform, while Weeks dressed as a dark wizard.
Weeks has been out the last couple of games with an ankle injury. LSU fans are hoping some sorcery will cure him and the team’s problems.
Landry’s dad, meanwhile, has been linked to LSU coaching rumors but seems very happy at Ole Miss with his daughte, her mom Layla, and brother Knox.
Landry’s Halloween costume with Weeks is at least less scary for dad and Ole Miss fans than seeing her rooting on LSU.
