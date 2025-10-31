The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry stuns in Harry Potter costume beside LSU bf Whit Weeks

The oldest daughter of the Ole Miss coach goes full Hermione Granger with her school uniform.

Matt Ryan

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin poses for a photo with his daughter Landry Kiffin prior to the game against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin poses for a photo with his daughter Landry Kiffin prior to the game against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

While Landry Kiffin in an LSU Tigers fit is a spooky sight for dad Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels fans, she did slay her Harry Potter Halloween costume with her boyfriend and LSU star linebacker Whit Weeks.

The 20-year-old Ole Miss student and dad’s No. 1 fan caused a stir when she hard launched her relationship with Weeks the week LSU played at Ole Miss. She’d make waves with her custom Weeks fit, too, but altered it before the game while posing with dad before the Rebels’ big victory.

Landry Kiffin and Whit Weeks
Landry Kiffin/Instagram

Landry then rocked another LSU fit looking sad in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, last week instead of going to the Ole Miss game at Oklahoma.

Now, she posed with Weeks for Halloween in Harry Potter costumes where Landry was Hermione Granger in her Gryffindor school uniform, while Weeks dressed as a dark wizard.

Landry and Weeks
Landry Kiffin/TikTok

Landry Kiffin and Whit Weeks
Landry Kiffin/TikTok

Weeks has been out the last couple of games with an ankle injury. LSU fans are hoping some sorcery will cure him and the team’s problems.

Landry’s dad, meanwhile, has been linked to LSU coaching rumors but seems very happy at Ole Miss with his daughte, her mom Layla, and brother Knox.

Landry’s Halloween costume with Weeks is at least less scary for dad and Ole Miss fans than seeing her rooting on LSU.

Landry Kiffin (right)
Landry Kiffin (right) / Landry Kiffin/Instagram

