Lane Kiffin constantly posting with ex-wife Layla has Ole Miss fans intrigued
The Ole Miss Rebels finished the year as the No. 14 ranked team in the nation with a 9-3 record. While they missed out on competing in the College Football Playoffs, the Rebels football head coach Lane Kiffin will prepare his team to take on the Duke Blue Devils in the Gator Bowl on Jan 2.
In the meantime, Kiffin had a very special occasion to celebrate, his daughter Landry Kiffin's 21st brithday. While Landry took her first legal sip of alcohol, Kiffin and his ex-wife Layla Kiffin, were both on hand to celebrate the epic milestone.
While the 49-year-old former quarterback posted several photos from the brithday party on his Instagram Stories, fans couldn't help but notice how many pictures featured Layla by his side.
In addition to the slew of sweet photos, Kiffin indicated that Layla was moving to join him and Landry in Oxford in a comment on her Instagram post.
The Kiffins announced their divorce in 2016, however, they continue to co-parent their three children, Landry, who's a student at Ole Miss, Presley, who plays volleyball at USC, and Knox, an aspiring high school quarterback.
Considering their youngest child just started his freshman year at Palos Verdes High School in California, relocating to Mississippi would be a huge move. Despite being a Class of 2028 prospect, Knox has already received college scholarship offers from SMU, Arkansas State, and Division II Mississippi College, the Clarion Ledger reported.
On whether the Rebels will follow suit, "We have kind of a higher standard for the quarterbacks we take," Kiffin joked in June. "We'll keep him hungry."
