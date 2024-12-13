Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley is USC official in Trojans fit next to her mom
Lane Kiffin is fully supportive of his daughters whether it’s for the Ole Miss Rebels or his old school the USC Trojans.
The current football coach at Ole Miss stayed at the school because of his daughter Landry, who goes to college there and came to live with him. He’s been seen at games sharing a heartfelt hug with her after a big win, and even having fun with her on TikTok wearing a fit she wanted for Christmas.
As for his youngest daughter Presley, he fully supported her commitment to attend and play volleyball at USC — a school he had his ups and downs at. On Friday, Presley made it official she’s going to the school in a post by Lane’s ex-wife Layla, who Presley and his son Knox live with in California, where the two shared a mother-daughter moment at the Coliseum in their Trojans gear.
Presley attends Mater Dei High School in Southern California and was a 5 times player of the game recipient as an outside hitter. She stands 5-foot-11.
Mom certainly looks amazing as well, and now we know where Presley and Landry get their good looks from.
Presley certainly looks ready to Fight On at USC with the support of her proud dad.
