Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry has her huge German Shepherd interrupt spring fit flex
No matter how good our videos are going, our pets can interrupt the best ones we have going on. Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry Kiffin was making a nice fit video when her German Shepherd Bubba made his presence known and stole her thunder.
Landry, 20, is the oldest child of the Ole Miss Rebels football team and student at the university. She is quite the fit queen with her looks like her polka-dot dress, and her custom Ole Miss jacket while posing with dad, and recently did a full-model glam photo shoot.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin shares sweet memory photo of reconciled wife Layla, daughter Landry
She’s also a pilates instructor who loves to crush dad in workouts and with her workout fits like her crop-top selfie with him. She also likes to have fun with him in TikTok videos like making fun of her spending habits when he gets the Amex bill.
Speaking of TikTok, in her latest one showing off a spring fit, a giant Bubba announced himself. She wrote, “everyone needs a german shepherd.”
RELATED: Lane Kiffin reveals daughter Landry's embarrassing 50th birthday gift for him
It’s yet another fit winner, but its all about Bubba in this video.
Dad, meanwhile, has his dog Juice, who is a famous yellow Labrador Retriever and the unofficial mascot of the Rebels.
Soon mom Layla will join her with dad, brother Knox, Bubba and Juice in Oxford Mississippi after Lane reconciled with her. It will be a Kiffin reunion, pets and TikToks included.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Dynamic duo: Kobe’s daughter Natalia graduated USC with famous actress roommate
Speaking of: Vanessa Bryant shares tear-jerking photos of Natalia with Kobe at USC
NYC proud: Russell Wilson, Ciara rock matching Yankees jerseys with all their kids
Oh dear: Forgotten Browns QB Deshaun flexes $230M wealth in gaudy engagement pics
Cute!: Patrick Mahomes, Brittany show off baby Golden in perfect color for family pics