Lane Kiffin comes full circle in Dallas on Juice and Bubba's birthdays
Lane Kiffin is in Dallas, Texas this weekend for a very special occasion. And while he’s in town, he can’t help but notice some small, subtle signs.
RELATED: Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin hints at recruiting son Knox for Rebels
On Saturday, Feb. 22, the Ole Miss Rebels football coach shared some pictures from Dallas to his Instagram Story, one of which brought him full circle with his family. One of the pictures was evidently taken on Knox Street in front of a Pottery Barn store — which is part of Dallas’ famed Knox-Henderson shopping district. Lane also has a son named Knox.
Knox celebrated his 17th birthday last month, and on the occasion, Lane’s daughter, Landry, shared some special stories, featuring some adorable throwback family photos with herself and “Knoxie.”
While Lane noticed this street sign in the Lone Star State, he’s actually not in town for Knox’s birthday, but actually, for that of two four-legged family members. This Saturday marked the first birthday of Bubba, — the German Shepherd dog belonging to Landry. It’s also the third birthday of the Kiffins’ family dog, a yellow lab named Juice. Lane took to his Instagram Story to wish both dogs a happy birthday.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin shares emotional gift from daughter Landry marking four years sober
And with all the attention the dogs love on social media, it absolutely tracks that those two are Pisces!
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Get out!: Eagles CB Cooper DeJean ruins gf’s Steph Wilfawn’s perfect glam prep
NBA All-Star winner: Cameron Brink slays blue miniskirt, matching crop top courtside
Still starring: Livvy Dunne flexes sparkly LSU leotard stunners despite benching
In the spotlight: Bronny James’ Parker Whitfield shares rare selfie on date night
Legacy always: Vanessa Bryant unveils shimmering triple-black Kobe kicks that rock