Lane Kiffin comes full circle in Dallas on Juice and Bubba's birthdays

The Ole Miss Rebels football coach is in town celebrating the birthdays of two furry family members.

Alex Gonzalez

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin looks at the Ash Verlander Champions Trophy after the game of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Ole Miss defeated Duke 52-20.
Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin looks at the Ash Verlander Champions Trophy after the game of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Ole Miss defeated Duke 52-20. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Lane Kiffin is in Dallas, Texas this weekend for a very special occasion. And while he’s in town, he can’t help but notice some small, subtle signs. 

On Saturday, Feb. 22, the Ole Miss Rebels football coach shared some pictures from Dallas to his Instagram Story, one of which brought him full circle with his family. One of the pictures was evidently taken on Knox Street in front of a Pottery Barn store — which is part of Dallas’ famed Knox-Henderson shopping district. Lane also has a son named Knox.

Lane Kiffin / Instagram
Lane Kiffin shares a picture from Dallas' famous Knox-Henderson shopping district on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025 / Lane Kiffin / Instagram

Knox celebrated his 17th birthday last month, and on the occasion, Lane’s daughter, Landry, shared some special stories, featuring some adorable throwback family photos with herself and “Knoxie.”

While Lane noticed this street sign in the Lone Star State, he’s actually not in town for Knox’s birthday, but actually, for that of two four-legged family members. This Saturday marked the first birthday of Bubba, — the German Shepherd dog belonging to Landry. It’s also the third birthday of the Kiffins’ family dog, a yellow lab named Juice. Lane took to his Instagram Story to wish both dogs a happy birthday.

Lane Kiffin / Instagram
Landry Kiffin's dog, Bubba, celebrates his first birthday on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025 / Lane Kiffin / Instagram

Lane Kiffin / Instagram
The Kiffin family dog, Juice, celebrates his third birthday on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025 / Lane Kiffin / Instagram

And with all the attention the dogs love on social media, it absolutely tracks that those two are Pisces!

Lane Kiffin 2025
Jan 2, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin is givent the Gator Bowl trophy after beating the Duke Blue Devils at EverBank Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Alex Gonzalez
ALEX GONZALEZ

