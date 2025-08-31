Lane Kiffin's wife Layla dazzles by Ole Miss HC's side for blowout win
Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss Rebels cruised to an opening victory to kick off the 2025 season. It was extra special because he had his reconciled wife Layla Kiffin at the game.
Lane and Layla met while both with the Tennessee Volunteers where he was the the offensive coordinator and she was an assistant volleyball coach. They got married in 2004 and have three kids together, but divorced in 2016. In a true love story, Lane found himself back with her after getting sober, which he’s been for the last four years. He even recently posted with a “ring” on an anniversary with her.
In fact, he’s been posting some fun moments with her like this one with their daughter Landry, 20, who goes to Ole Miss.
While their other daughter Presley Kiffin, 18, just went off to college and to play for the USC Trojans volleyball team, son Knox, 16, transferred to Oxford High School in Mississippi to play quarterback and be with mom — who moved, too — and dad.
While Landry showed off her all-white crop-top fit first for a white-out look for the opening game, Lane posted sitting with Layla before kickoff in a golf cart where she had her own white look on. He wrote, “Spot the ball!!”
It was a good showing in front of Layla, too, as Ole Miss crushed Georgia Southern at home, 63-7. It’s going to be an interesting season to watch the Kiffins on and off the field.
