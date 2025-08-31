The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lane Kiffin's wife Layla dazzles by Ole Miss HC's side for blowout win

The reconciled wife of the Rebels football coach matches their daughter’s white-out fit.

Matt Ryan

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reacts after an altercation between players prior to the game against the Georgia State Panthers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reacts after an altercation between players prior to the game against the Georgia State Panthers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss Rebels cruised to an opening victory to kick off the 2025 season. It was extra special because he had his reconciled wife Layla Kiffin at the game.

Lane and Layla met while both with the Tennessee Volunteers where he was the the offensive coordinator and she was an assistant volleyball coach. They got married in 2004 and have three kids together, but divorced in 2016. In a true love story, Lane found himself back with her after getting sober, which he’s been for the last four years. He even recently posted with a “ring” on an anniversary with her.

In fact, he’s been posting some fun moments with her like this one with their daughter Landry, 20, who goes to Ole Miss.

Lane Kiffin, Layla Kiffin
Dec. 14, 2024: Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin and his ex-wife, Layla Kiffin (R), and eldest daughter, Landry Kiffin. / @thereallanekiffin/Instagram

While their other daughter Presley Kiffin, 18, just went off to college and to play for the USC Trojans volleyball team, son Knox, 16, transferred to Oxford High School in Mississippi to play quarterback and be with mom — who moved, too — and dad.

While Landry showed off her all-white crop-top fit first for a white-out look for the opening game, Lane posted sitting with Layla before kickoff in a golf cart where she had her own white look on. He wrote, “Spot the ball!!”

Lane Kiffin and Layla Kiffin
Lane Kiffin/Instagram

It was a good showing in front of Layla, too, as Ole Miss crushed Georgia Southern at home, 63-7. It’s going to be an interesting season to watch the Kiffins on and off the field.

Lane Kiffin, Layla Kiffin
Jan. 3, 2025: Ole Miss head Coach Lane Kiffin hugs ex-wife, Layla Kiffin, on her birthday. / @thereallanekiffin/Instagram

