Lane Kiffin shares sweet moment with reconciled wife Layla before Ole Miss season

The Rebels football coach will have Layla cheering him on at games this upcoming season along with their daughter and son.

Matt Ryan

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the media during SEC Media Day at Omni Atlanta Hotel.
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the media during SEC Media Day at Omni Atlanta Hotel.

Football season is just about five weeks away for Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels. This year, he’ll have reconciled wife Layla Kiffin at his games, and the coach just shared a touching moment with her on his social media.

Lane was married to Layla for 12 years before divorcing in 2016. They have three kids together with Landry, 20, Presley, 18, and Knox, 16. After all the years apart they have gotten back together and she’s headed to Mississippi as seen by her visit checking out their home. Son Knox also moved to play high school football at Oxford High School where mom just posted a picture of him in his new uniform.

Knox Kiffin
Layla Kiffin/Instagram

Daughter Landry goes to Ole Miss as a student and is always a fit hit at dad’s games. Presley is headed to USC to be a Trojans volleyball player in the fall.

Lane also shared a “ring” post with Layla to further cement their status. The band is back together in the Kiffin household.

He also just posted Layla at a Morgan Wallen concert going cowgirl with the Ole Miss colored boots on.

But it was this sweet moment toasting with her over dinner that won the day.

Lane is having his water as he’s now four years sober and a big reason he’s back together with Layla after all these years. It’s going to be fun to see her at games rooting on the coach like old times.

Lane Kiffin and Layla Kiffi
Lane and Layla in 2010 when he was with the USC Trojans.

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

