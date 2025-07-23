Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla loves daughter Presley’s USC volleyball fit with teammates
While Lane Kiffin is getting ready for the Ole Miss Rebels football season, his daughter Presley is getting ready to represent dad’s former school the USC Trojans as a freshman volleyball player. She just flexed her uniform with the incoming class that mom Layla Kiffin shared.
The Rebels head coach has enjoyed his offseason with family after losing his mom Robin just in June. He was seen on a fishing trip with son Knox, 16, where he caught the strangest-looking monster fish, and took 20-year-old daughter Landry’s pilates classes where she crushed him in her crop-top fit selfie and put the football team through an intense workout.
He also spent time with reconciled wife Layla, who he posted a “ring” anniversary post, and just showed off an adorable date moment. Layla is moving to Mississippi to be with Lane and Knox, who enrolled in high school in Oxford, and Landry, who goes to school at Ole Miss.
Lane and the family were just in Southern California for Presley’s high school graduation where he rocked hos favorite Ole Miss blazer.
Presley then had freshman orientation at the University of Southern California, and now mom showed off her daughter in her new volleyball uniform with her teammates.
There will be two Kiffins to cheer on in college sports next year with Lane at Ole Miss and Presley at USC. Congrats to Presley Kiffin.
