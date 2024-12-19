The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Savannah James on LeBron-level training with intense pilates

NBA star LeBron James is still playing at a high level nearing his 40th birthday thanks to maintaining his body, and wife Savannah James shows she can do the same.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Savannah James is just on another level. She has supported LeBron James every step of the way throughout his NBA career, and now she has been showing love for son Bronny since he joined LeBron on the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bronny recently had his breakout game with the NBA G-League South Bay Lakers, and Savannah instantly showed him some love for his performance.

Add in her work as an entrepreneur and her podcast, and Savannah really seems like she can do it all.

We all know moms are superheroes, but on top of her professional endeavours and showing love for her family, Savannah also finds her me-time to give her what she needs to always stay on the move.

Like LeBron, who is approaching his 40th birthday but still playing at a high level by maintaining his body with clean eating and unorthodox training, Savannah is active in the gym. Recently, she shared some intense pilates work that really shows she is a super mom.

Savannah James, NBA WAGs, pilates
Savannah James/Instagram

Savannah James, NBA WAGs, pilates
Savannah James/Instagram

The videos originated from Los Angeles pilates teacher Stefania Uche Okolie, who shares more of her intense workouts on Instagram.

So, the James' continue to prove if you want to stay on the move and be at the top of your game, push yourself to the limits. Maybe then you can have your children join you in the NBA.

Published
