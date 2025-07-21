LeBron James seemingly continues Drake beef in new Tyler the Creator video
LeBron James just said it all without saying a thing. On Monday, July 21, rapper Tyler the Creator dropped his new album “Don’t Tap the Glass” which features the song “Stop Playing With Me.” The video for “Stop Playing With Me” features cameos from rappers Malice and Pusha T — known collectively as Clipse — as well as James himself.
Though Tyler doesn’t address anyone by name on “Stop Playing With Me,” the song comes as a warning to his opps and naysayers, as he raps “f*** you and your mom, stop playing with me / f*** you and your dreams, stop playing with me.”
James’ cameo in the video is relatively subtle, however, the fact that he appears alongside Clipse, knowing that Pusha T has openly dissed Drake several times in the past, seemingly shows that he’s not letting go of any beef anytime soon.
This appearance comes just weeks after Drake dissed James on his latest song, “What Did I Miss?” On this particular song, Drake calls out James for appearing at Kendrick Lamar’s “Pop Out and Show” concert last year, accusing James of playing both sides. “I saw bro in the Pop Out with them but been d***riding gang since ‘Headlines.’”
As the age-old adage holds, idols soon become rivals.
