LeBron James hugs Tom Brady on superyacht for new sports venture with pop star
LeBron James’ offseason of craziness continued to Monaco where he linked up with some sports, business, and music icons for a new sports venture that includes Tom Brady.
The Los Angeles Lakers superstar was just seen in Puerto Rico dancing his behind off at a Bad Bunny concert amid drama with the team, and even getting rowdy with rival Draymond Green.
Before that, he was spotted golfing in Ohio with a viral swing and hat, as well as attending a Cleveland Cavaliers practice.
James was also in Las Vegas for the NBA Summer League where he had an adorable moment with his 10-year-old daughter Zhuri who showed off her dribbling skills, and then he embraced San Antonio Spurs All-Star Victor Wembanyama, who made James look tiny.
After all that, it was onto Italy where he and six other big-time owners took part in E1 Series racing, which is the first all-electric raceboat championship. While there he met up with the other owners: Tennis legend Rafael Nadal, soccer star Didier Drogba, Sprint CEO Marcelo Claire, actress and singer Gabrielle Lamaire, singer Marc Anthony, and the NFL G.O.A.T. Brady, with whom he shared a hug.
LeBron and Nadal’s team would end up losing the race, but it looked like an amazing time aboard a superyacht watching some racing.
What a summer for LeBron and it’s not even close to over.
