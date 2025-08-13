LeBron James giddy 'twin' son Bryce visits home with dramatic new look
Whether you love LeBron James or not, the NBA legend seems like he's an awesome dad.
After shredding the weights in a shirtless flex selfie early this morning, it was time to unwind at home for the 40-year-old Los Angeles Lakers legend when his younger son Bryce, who turned 18 in June, walked in the door visiting from college, playing basketball for the Arizona Wildcats.
Bryce, in a recent interview on campus, put it simply, "I just want a real college experience."
The four-time NBA champion and league MVP was overcome with excitement, as he giddily ran over to greet him, sharing the heartwarming homecoming on his Instagram Stories.
The sweet moment then turned into a little bit of ribbing from King James, as he noticed Bryce was sporting an 18-year-old version of a beard.
"That boy home from college for a little bit... Y'all see his beard?! Oh my goodness," LeBron said laughing while holding the phone filming.
Bryce does certainly look more grown up than his high school days at Sierra Canyon, and he hopes to follow in his brother Bronny James' footsteps, who is entering his second season looking to prove that he has more to offer than just being his dad's cheerleader buried deep on Lakers head coach JJ Redick's bench.
Bronny is the oldest at 20 years old, and daughter Zhuri is the youngest at 10.
It's wonderful to see the father-son moment that shows no matter how much money you have, home is where the heart is.
