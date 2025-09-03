Bronny James celebrates gf Parker Whitfield’s 21st birthday with cake, cheesy line
Bronny James is enjoying his offseason working on his golf game with dad LeBron James, and spending time with girlfriend Parker Whitfield, who just celebrated her big 21st birthday with him.
The Los Angeles Lakers player participated in NBA Summer League where mom Savannah and sister Zhuri,10, came to watch him play in matching Chanel fits. It’s then been about family including getting matching tattoos with mom, dad, and younger brother Bryce, 18.
He also brought Whitfield for a family vacation in Hawaii and had a PDA moment with her in a bikini.
The couple has been together since high school at Sierra Canyon in the Los Angeles area.
While Bronny has to wait until October 6 for his big 21st birthday, Whitfield had hers. Bronny posted them together with her cake under candle light and wrote, “Happy bday to my everything 😘😘😘😘”
Whitfield would repost it with her reaction: “😊🫶”
Whitfield would make the comment “Berry much legal!!” with her cake with strawberries on it. Bronny would add his own cheesy line, “Love you berry much baby.”
Bronny will be in his second season in the NBA in what could be his dad’s last in LA. For now he’s enjoying his offseason being young and “berry” much in love.
