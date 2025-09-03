The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Bronny James celebrates gf Parker Whitfield’s 21st birthday with cake, cheesy line

The Los Angeles Lakers player and his girlfriend take a sweet couple’s photo for Parker’s big day.

Matt Ryan

Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) stands during the National Anthem before the Lakers play Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center.
Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) stands during the National Anthem before the Lakers play Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. / Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

Bronny James is enjoying his offseason working on his golf game with dad LeBron James, and spending time with girlfriend Parker Whitfield, who just celebrated her big 21st birthday with him.

The Los Angeles Lakers player participated in NBA Summer League where mom Savannah and sister Zhuri,10, came to watch him play in matching Chanel fits. It’s then been about family including getting matching tattoos with mom, dad, and younger brother Bryce, 18.

He also brought Whitfield for a family vacation in Hawaii and had a PDA moment with her in a bikini.

The couple has been together since high school at Sierra Canyon in the Los Angeles area.

Bronny James and girlfriend Parker Whitfield watch LeBron James and Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Bronny James and girlfriend Parker Whitfield watch LeBron James and Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics. / IMAGO / camera4+

While Bronny has to wait until October 6 for his big 21st birthday, Whitfield had hers. Bronny posted them together with her cake under candle light and wrote, “Happy bday to my everything 🩷🩷🩷😘😘😘😘”

Parker and Bronny
Bronny James/Instagram

Whitfield would repost it with her reaction: “😊🩷🫶”

Parker and Bronny
Parker Whitfield/Instagram

Whitfield would make the comment “Berry much legal!!” with her cake with strawberries on it. Bronny would add his own cheesy line, “Love you berry much baby.”

Bronny
Bronny James/Instagram

Bronny will be in his second season in the NBA in what could be his dad’s last in LA. For now he’s enjoying his offseason being young and “berry” much in love.

Bronny and Parker
Parker Whitfield

