5-foot Sunisa Lee looks tiny beside Olympic champ twin Lindsey Vonn in jarring photo
Two Olympic gold medalist athletes in Lindsey Vonn and Sunisa Lee from St. Paul, Minnesota, crossed paths for Monday night’s premiere of Brad Pitt’s new film F1 The Movie in New York City. While both rocked stunning fits, what was even more shocking was just how much taller Vonn was than Lee in a jarring photo.
The 22-year-old Lee, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in gymnastics, now lives in New York City and had an easy commute while wearing an eye-catching spaghetti-strap sparkly dress.
Vonn, 40, spends time in Vail, Colorado, where she is training for the 2026 Olympic Games in Milan. She made the trip and dropped a stunning leather skirt and jacket combo with a corset top underneath for the red carpet.
The most head-turning picture, however, is when the two athletes posed together and the 5-foot Lee looked so tiny next to the 5-foot-10 Vonn. Vonn wrote, “Two girls from Minnesota…” and posted it.
Vonn also has a very muscular build with her training regiment for her sport, and stands out with the bare legs compared to Lee’s full dress.
Lee won one gold in the 2020 Tokyo Games and one last year in Paris, while Vonn won her in the 2010 Games in Vancouver.
Tall, short, it doesn’t matter because they both had one thing in common for the premiere besides the Minnesota and gold medal connection: The both slayed those fits.
