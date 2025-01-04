The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lions HC Dan Campbell’s ripped arms save coffee spill after daughter’s hat mishap

The Detroit head coach shows off his quick reflexes to prevent a coffee spill disaster.

Matt Ryan

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell speaks at Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park on Friday, Jan.3, 2025.
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell speaks at Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park on Friday, Jan.3, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dan Campbell loves his coffee. Thankfully, his quick reflexes kicked in and he saved his Starbucks order from disaster.

The Detroit Lions head coach is wired up all the time even without caffeine, but with his super little sleep work ethic, he needs some coffee. We’ve seen him getting coffee with his tiny dog on his lap while driving his surprisingly small truck.

Campbell had another cup of coffee — likely his normal order that his wife Holly revealed — saved his latest cup from a spill while filming his daughter Piper’s spinning hat twirl. Campbell, who is 6-foot-5 and 265 plus pounds was a former NFL tight end and showed off his quick hands by catching the coffee before it spilled.

RELATED: Lions HC Dan Campbell unrecognizable without hat on ‘rare’ date night with wife

Here’s the sequence of events on Holly’s Instagram:

Piper has fun twirling her super long beanie top, whipping it around with the cup of coffee sitting there.

Piper Campbell
Piper Campbell/Instagram

The hat hits the cup of coffee knocking it over.

Piper Campbell
Piper Campbell/Instagram

Dan reaches out his massively ripped arm to quickly save the day.

Piper Campbell
Piper Campbell/Instagram

The coffee is saved and back upright.

Piper Campbell
Piper Campbell/Instagram

RELATED: Lions HC Dan Campbell gets pizza delivered with perfect Vikings showdown message

That’s a winning play right there. Even Holly commented, “what can’t he do.”

Campbell and his massive coffee-saving arms are back on the sideline Sunday night for the huge Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings matchup with the NFC’s No. 1 seed and division all on the line.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Last hoorah: Livvy Dunne shows off LSU flexibility in shimmering purple leotards

Chillin’: Hailee Steinfeld joins Josh Allen for cocktails on Buffalo couples date night

Grocery stunner: Hailee Steinfeld at Buffalo Wegmans without Josh Allen goes viral

Wowza: UConn’s Paige Bueckers shows off grown-up, off-court looks for baller year

CFP fly: Loreal Sarkisian crushes burnt orange Texas fairytale fit with Steve

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Home/Relationships