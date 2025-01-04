Lions HC Dan Campbell’s ripped arms save coffee spill after daughter’s hat mishap
Dan Campbell loves his coffee. Thankfully, his quick reflexes kicked in and he saved his Starbucks order from disaster.
The Detroit Lions head coach is wired up all the time even without caffeine, but with his super little sleep work ethic, he needs some coffee. We’ve seen him getting coffee with his tiny dog on his lap while driving his surprisingly small truck.
Campbell had another cup of coffee — likely his normal order that his wife Holly revealed — saved his latest cup from a spill while filming his daughter Piper’s spinning hat twirl. Campbell, who is 6-foot-5 and 265 plus pounds was a former NFL tight end and showed off his quick hands by catching the coffee before it spilled.
Here’s the sequence of events on Holly’s Instagram:
Piper has fun twirling her super long beanie top, whipping it around with the cup of coffee sitting there.
The hat hits the cup of coffee knocking it over.
Dan reaches out his massively ripped arm to quickly save the day.
The coffee is saved and back upright.
That’s a winning play right there. Even Holly commented, “what can’t he do.”
Campbell and his massive coffee-saving arms are back on the sideline Sunday night for the huge Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings matchup with the NFC’s No. 1 seed and division all on the line.
