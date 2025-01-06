Lions HC Dan Campbell’s daughter Piper grooves with ‘fav mom’ Holly at Vikings slay
There was plenty of reason to dance and celebrate Sunday night for the Detroit Lions and their fans, including head coach Dan Campbell’s wife Holly and daughter Piper.
After a 31-9 dismantling of the Minnesota Vikings to earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC for the playoffs, the city of Detroit and Lions fans everywhere are dancing as it’s the team’s best chance to make its first Super Bowl appearance. Even Starbucks is swept up in Lions fever with Dan’s Monday morning coffee order surprise.
While at the game, Dan’s wife slayed a stunning unique all black fit to “defend the den” in. His high school daughter Piper joined “fav mom” with the black Lions jacket and the duo grooved out on TikTok to what would be a historic night for Detroit.
What an adorable duo the two make.
At least Piper didn’t do the twirling beanie move that earlier knocked over dad’s coffee.
Dan and Holly have been married since 2005. They have two children together: a son named Cody who played college football and looks like dad, and Piper.
Dan’s wife and kids no doubt will be a big story during the playoffs, especially with dancing videos like these.
