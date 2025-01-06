The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lions HC Dan Campbell’s daughter Piper grooves with ‘fav mom’ Holly at Vikings slay

The mother-daughter duo adorably dances during the big Detroit victory at Ford Field in their black fits.

Matt Ryan

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell watches from the sidelines as the Lions play the Minnesota Vikings in the first quarter at Ford Field.
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell watches from the sidelines as the Lions play the Minnesota Vikings in the first quarter at Ford Field. / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

There was plenty of reason to dance and celebrate Sunday night for the Detroit Lions and their fans, including head coach Dan Campbell’s wife Holly and daughter Piper.

After a 31-9 dismantling of the Minnesota Vikings to earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC for the playoffs, the city of Detroit and Lions fans everywhere are dancing as it’s the team’s best chance to make its first Super Bowl appearance. Even Starbucks is swept up in Lions fever with Dan’s Monday morning coffee order surprise.

While at the game, Dan’s wife slayed a stunning unique all black fit to “defend the den” in. His high school daughter Piper joined “fav mom” with the black Lions jacket and the duo grooved out on TikTok to what would be a historic night for Detroit.

RELATED: Lions HC Dan Campbell’s wife reveals his surprising truck choice on coffee run

Holly Campbell and Piper Cambell
Piper Campbell/TikTok
Holly Campbell and Piper Cambell
Piper Campbell/TikTok
Holly Campbell and Piper Cambell
Piper Campbell/TikTok

What an adorable duo the two make.

RELATED: Lions HC Dan Campbell unrecognizable without hat on ‘rare’ date night with wife

At least Piper didn’t do the twirling beanie move that earlier knocked over dad’s coffee.

Dan and Holly have been married since 2005. They have two children together: a son named Cody who played college football and looks like dad, and Piper.

Dan’s wife and kids no doubt will be a big story during the playoffs, especially with dancing videos like these.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Pure class: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia stuns in elegant low-cut dress

America’s gals: Cowboys cheerleaders Sophy Laufer, Kylie Dickson sizzle in rare unis

Mat master: Livvy Dunne crushes beam for LSU gymnastics opener with bf watching 

Quiet on set: Molly Qerim’s purple blouse outshines Stephen A. Smith on ‘First Take’

One Pride: Lions’ Dan Campbell gets pizza delivered with perfect Vikings message

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Home/Relationships