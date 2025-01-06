The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lions HC Dan Campbell gets perfect ‘Victory’ Starbucks order after Vikings win

The Detroit head coach needs his coffee after clinching the No. 1 seed in the playoffs, but gets a surprise with his order.

Matt Ryan

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell watches a play against Minnesota Vikings during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025.
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell watches a play against Minnesota Vikings during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025.

Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions will get a week off after clinching the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a huge victory over the 14-win Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night. Don’t think that Dan Campbell will even take a second off, however, as he gets ready for the team’s best chance at a Super Bowl ever. It all started Monday morning with his “Victory” Starbucks coffee.

While the 31-9 domination of the Vikings for the NFC North crown was no doubt satisfying, Campbell is not one to relax — or even sleep that much as his Holly Campbell recently revealed. To keep his game face on all day, Dan needs his morning highly caffeinated coffees that he picks up with his purse dog on his lap in his surprisingly small truck. He even played superhero with his jacked arms just to save a cup from his daughter’s hat mishap.

For his Monday morning coffee run, Starbucks gave Dan and his excited purse dog the perfect order for “Victory Monday.”

Dan Campbell
Holly Campbell/Instagram

Dan Campbell
Holly Campbell/Instagram

The road to the Super Bowl in the NFC runs through Detroit and Lions fans have never been more excited. Even the Starbucks workers are being swept with Lions fever. Detroit won’t know it’s first opponent until after Wild Card weekend, but no doubt a caffeinated Dan Campbell will have his team ready to play whatever team comes their way.

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

