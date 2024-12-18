Lions HC Dan Campbell’s son Cody looks just like him
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has a very distinct look on the sideline. His son could also easily be mistaken for him.
Dan Campbell, 48, had a great football career as a tight end for Texas A&M Aggies player and then 11 years in the NFL with the New York Giants (1999-2002), Dallas Cowboys (2003-05), Lions (2006-08) and New Orleans Saints (2009).
His son Cody, tried to follow in dad’s footsteps and played college football also as a tight end for at Trinity University in Division III, but his football career ended there. He played at 5-foot-11, 216 pounds.
Dad is a much taller man at 6-foot-5 and around 265 pounds. Dan’s daughter and Cody’s sister Piper Campbell posted an adorabl family photo with mom Holly Campbell as well at the Lions’ tough loss to the Buffalo Bills. What stood out was just how much Cody resembles his father.
Wow, there’s just a little more hair coming through the hat than dad, but he certainly looks just like a younger him.
Cody graduated from Trinity in 2022 and enrolled at the University of Michigan where studying for a Master’s degree in Business.
Cody Campbell may not be the football player dad was or even close to as tall, but he sure does look like him.
