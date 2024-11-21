Dan Campbell’s wife has perfect 1-word quip for his purse dog revelation
Holly, you have some explaining to do!
Straight out of a sitcom, an innocent post from Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell's wife Holly turned into an adorable viral moment when a tiny purse dog, which turns out to be Thelma, a teacup Yorkie, was sitting on the HC's lap as the couple picked up their morning coffee a day after his team demolished the Jacksonville Jaguars, 52-6.
Well naturally in his weekly press conference, the first question was about Thelma and Bird, his other dog, a much bigger Catahoula Leopard breed that seems to better suit Campbell's macho persona.
"Look, I like my dogs," Campbell said. "We’ve had some good ones, these are a couple of characters, and they’re totally different. They go with me on coffee runs, that’s probably the best way to say it.”
Mrs. Campbell, took full blame for the revelation, although she seemed to love every second of it, captioning one of her Instagram Stories, "Oops" with a dying laughing emoji.
To make it clear that she was basking in her husband getting caught off guard, she captioned another one in all caps, "THIS WAS SO GREAT."
Much like their relationship, it's a love affair right now between the 48-year-old head coach and the Lions fanbase. Detroit is 9-1 and in the driver's seat for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
And thanks to his wife, we get to see the softer side of Campbell, which is another reason why all NFL fans are rooting for him. Well OK. Maybe not Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, and Minnesota fans, but almost everyone else besides their own team.
