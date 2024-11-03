Dan Campbell: I Love This Team, I Don't Want to Let Them Down
The Detroit Lions were heavily featured during the Week 9 NFL pregame shows.
Head coach Dan Campbell sat down with host Charissa Thompson for an interview that was featured on Fox NFL Sunday.
Detroit's popular fourth-year head coach discussed the team's stellar play the last month of the season, being revered by his players and what it would mean.
Campbell also expressed Detroit becoming a winning football team is a far cry from 2001, when the team only won three games in his first season at the helm.
“I remember when it was, nobody gave us a shot," said Campbell. "You feel like you’re being bullied and picked on and you’re not good enough. Jared Goff, St. Brown, Penei Sewell, Alex Anzalone, man, they went through that. And those guys just kept fighting. This is what I believed we would become, a serious contender that has a chance to consistently win.”
Campbell was touched and became emotional when he was presented with a game ball after defeating the Cowboys and being called one of the best leaders in the NFL.
“I appreciate him saying that and it means a lot. I love this team," said Campbell. "I don’t want to let them down, because they won’t let each other down. It’s a special group.”
Quarterback Jared Goff also joined NFL Network for a chat with Kyle Brandt discussing his rise in popularity and why he chose to don a "Ricky Bobby" costume for Halloween this year.