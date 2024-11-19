The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lions HC Dan Campbell has toy dog sitting in lap for coffee run

The reason NFL fans love the Detroit Lions head coach is his authenticity. So it was quite adorable to see the macho Campbell with a tiny pooch.

Matthew Graham

Sep 22, 2024: Dan Campbell looks on prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals.
Sep 22, 2024: Dan Campbell looks on prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals.
Dan Campbell can do no wrong right now.

The Detroit Lions head coach is the toast of the NFL, and his genuineness and authenticity are what make him so loveable not only for Lions fans, but pretty much for any fans across the league. It also helps that Detroit is 9-1as the clear favorite in the NFC, consensus No. 1 in NFL power rankings, with a prolific offense and defense that has overcome the devastating Aidan Hutchinson injury. Fans are already freaking out about Hutchinson's rehab updates.

So when his wife, Holly Campbell, shared a cute photo of the couple grabbing some morning coffees a day after the 52-6 blowout victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, another adorable moment was captured within it. The macho 48-year-old heach coach has a soft side as well, proven out by the toy dog sitting on his lap.

Dan Campbell
Holly Campbell/Instagram

Notice as evidenced by the side-view mirror that Campbell, as should be the case for the head coach of the Motor City NFL franchise, is driving a huge pickup truck, which is the most hilarious dichotomy of the Lions' fan favorite.

Campbell has happily admitted that he loves the teacup Yorkie purse dog named Thelma, and that it's actually part of duo with the other one naturally named Louise. And yes, you can blame Holly for the adoption of the two pups, which he calls the “two clowns.”

Dan Campbell
Nov 17, 2024: A fan holds up her Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell sign during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars

User were all over it as well, with many adoring Campbell even more with this real-life glimpse. "I love seeing the real life side in your posts!," one user wrote. "Are you kidding me with the cute little pup on his lap?"

The love affair for Dan Campbell continues. Imagine if the Lions actually won the Super Bowl!

